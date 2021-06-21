Ron DeSantis Tops Donald Trump In 2024 Poll

A Centennial Institute straw poll taken at the Western Conservative Summit in Denver on Saturday saw Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis top former President Donald Trump as an approved Republican presidential candidate in the 2024 election.

DeSantis gained 74.12 percent support, while Trump trailed behind with 71.48 percent.

After DeSantis and Trump, the remaining candidates trailed significantly further behind. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz gained 42.86 percent support, Mike Pompeo gained 39.35, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott gained 35.58 percent.