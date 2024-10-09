Bruce Springsteen Calls Trump 'Most Dangerous Candidate in My Lifetime,' Backs Kamala Harris

Bruce Springsteen finds Kamala Harris "tougher than the rest" in the upcoming presidential elections in November. The music legend has given a full-throttle endorsement to the Harris-Walz ticket and slammed Republican nominee Donald Trump as the 'most dangerous candidate' in his lifetime.

In a three-minute Instagram post, Springsteen vocalized his political stand for this election while sitting at a New Jersey diner. While he sang praises of Harris and her running mate Tim Walz, the 75-year-old criticized the ex-president, saying, "[Donald Trump's] disdain for the sanctity of our constitution, democracy, rule of law, and the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from holding the office of president ever again," per New York Post.

Furthermore, Springsteen blamed Trump for the division among Americans, saying the country hasn't been as 'politically, spiritually and emotionally divided' since the Civil War. "It doesn't have to be this way," he added while arguing that to make 'America great again,' military and economic might isn't enough. It should also include "freedom, social justice, equal opportunity, and the right to be and love who you want."

The singer/songwriter has been a Democrat at heart who has previously backed John Kerry, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and now Harris. However, he also acknowledged that people can have different opinions and choices and he respected that; still, the famous singer argued, "Like you, I've only got one vote. And it's one of the most precious possessions that I have. And that's why come Nov. 5, I'll be casting it for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz."

Shortly after Springsteen's endorsement, VP Tim Walz extended his gratitude on X, formerly Twitter, and said, "Wow. As a lifelong fan of The Boss, I couldn't be more honored to have his support." However, predictably, Trump didn't seem to care about the Born to Run singer's support, and during his speech in Atlanta, he told the MAGA crowd that 'he's not a big fan' of the singer while admitting to only 'like' people who 'like me.'

It seems the feelings are mutual since Springsteen always sided with the left and vice versa. In March 2023, POTUS Biden honored American legends Bruce Springsteen, Gladys Knight, Julia Louis Dreyfus, and the like in the White House. He presented medals to a select few icons who have been the 'masters of their craft' and deepened the understanding of the country's humanities, as per ABC News.

Before honoring Springsteen, Biden quipped how "some people are born to run," praising, "Bruce Springsteen, a poet troubadour, chronicler of American life and resilience and hope and dreams, recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, along with 20 Grammys, an Oscar, a Tony, and an unyielding love from millions of fans across generations." So far, Harris-Walz Ticket has received support from a number of artists from Hollywood like Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, George Clooney, Barbra Streisand, and Megan Thee Stallion, to name a few.