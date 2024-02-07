Blake Shelton's Friend, Carson Daly, Supports Gwen Stefani Amid Husband's Career Announcement Snub

Gwen Stefani's recent major career announcement, heralding a No Doubt reunion show, received a notable response from Carson Daly, who promptly showed his support on Instagram. The announcement, made via an Instagram Reel, featured Stefani displaying original artwork from the band's second album, The Beacon Street Collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by No Doubt (@nodoubt)

With her bandmates, guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal, and drummer Adrian Young, joining her for a video chat, Stefani teased the possibility of a show, ending the clip with a tantalizing question mark. Daly stated, "Wait? What?" in the comments section with a certain measure of excitement that prompted a fan to bring Blake Shelton's snub's attention to Daly's response. One fan stated, "Caron's been a fan since KROQ." The Hollaback Girl hitmaker will be performing with her rock group again in April at Coachella.

I will always adore Gwen Stefani. No Doubt spoke to me through several emotional teen years 💕 pic.twitter.com/DKgfdRP7X8 — Jenny 🇺🇸 (@JenJJams) February 1, 2024

However, her husband has a history of allegedly ignoring his rock star wife. Shelton advertised his impending Valentine's Day celebration—free of Stefani—at the end of January. The God of Country musician disclosed that Ole Red, his restaurant and bar, is getting ready for the big event. Shelton dropped a rather cryptic comment that disclosed some exclusive new goods that are currently on sale. The Voice alum displayed some bar t-shirts with the song's line, "Love got me in here and love got me out," displayed across them. "We're startin' our Valentine's Day celebrations a little early this year by putting our favorite lyrics on a brand new shirt," the post's caption read.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

It was also revealed that Stefani's husband was embarking on a new cross-country tour, and the celebrity also added dates that will keep him away from home later in the year. Shelton was seen out and about with Daly around the beginning of January without Stefani. After it was suspected that Shelton was spending more time at his Las Vegas bar than with his wife, fans implored him to give up alcohol. Moreover, an insider told Life & Style, "Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

In collaboration with TikTok and the NFL, Stefani will also headline a pregame performance on February 11th before Super Bowl LVIII. She told PEOPLE that she and Shelton 'are already discussing the food' for their special Super Bowl Sunday. "It's really about that and the drinks and how are we going to indulge? And I said to [Blake], I was like, 'Why are we even having this conversation? You know that I'm going to blow it in the first 15 minutes. I'm going to blow through the seven-layer dip and I'm not going to be able to fit anything else in my stomach, and I'm going to be so mad the rest of the day,” Stefani chuckled as she spoke.