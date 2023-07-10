Christine Brown Flaunts Her Weight Loss as She Embarks on a Romantic Vacation With Fiancé

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has taken the internet by storm with her weight loss journey. In one of her recent Instagram updates, the star seems to enjoy some quality time with partner David Woolley while appearing slender in the photos.

On the TLC show, Brown was carrying her youngest child when fans first met her. Her weight after giving birth remained fairly constant throughout the entire series. On the other hand, her relationship with ex-husband Kody Brown wasn't consistent. They divorced after 26 years of marriage. Christine posted the announcement on Instagram on November 2, 2021, announcing her divorce from Kody.

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Stuns in Shorts Flaunting Thinner Look in Rare Pic With Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

It is evident that the TLC star has shed a lot of weight in recent months. She celebrated her weight loss on Instagram, saying, "Energy, weight loss and no more food baby!!! No more stomach issues. Win, WIN!!"

In one of her recent posts, where she informs her fans that she is traveling with her fiance David Woolley, she looks much more confident in her slender figure. She wrote in the caption, "Went on a trip with @david__woolley and look at the sweet message from a lovely airline attendant." In the photo of the message, the staff of Delta Airlines wrote a message for Christine, "soon to be Mrs. Woolley," saying, "Thank you for showing girls everywhere that we all deserve our prince and to be happy! Wishing you all the happiness in your new marriage!"

Christine has been very open about her efforts to lose weight. She spoke to her followers about the many items she used to reach her goal in an Instagram video. This stuff, according to Christine, is a "game changer."

Also Read: Sister Wives Star Meri Brown Pays Nostalgic Tribute to Her Late Father With a Sweet Throwback Picture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

Christine's products come from a business named Plexus. The company is a "Multi-Level Marketing organization," as stated by Lead MLM Software, which supplies sales tech to Plexus, per Mirror. Christine continues to chronicle her weight loss journey, which she claims is greatly supported by Plexus products, to her over 1 million followers and an additional 100K+ followers on the Instagram account @the_secret_to_selfcare, which is dedicated to Plexus.

Also Read: Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown Shows Off Slim Figure Amid Marriage Troubles With Husband Kody Brown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

In one of the Instagram captions, she wrote, "I get asked a lot, 'Do you really take these products? Do they really work?' Let's just say I wouldn't miss a day of these, and I wouldn't miss a day because of the results I've had. Why stop a good thing? Right?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

The publication suggests that Christine withheld information concerning the numerous cases the business has been involved in, the over 600 formal complaints to the Better Business Bureau, and the FDA's warning letter regarding the products.

In one of her latest posts, Christine appeared to promote the product, stating, "Getting healthy doesn't have to be hard, my love. It can be fun and exciting and supportive. It can come with community and reassurance and celebrating small wins. It can be for you like it has been for me." The caption said, continuing the promotion of the products.

More from Inquisitr

Here Is How the Sister Wives' Patriarch Kody Brown Could Rekindle His Marriages With His Wives

‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Celebrates 4th of July With a Family Reunion