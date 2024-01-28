Balenciaga X Kim Kardashian received a thumbs down from her fans as the reality star bragged about her latest collaboration with the controversial luxury brand. In her recent Instagram post, the 43-year-old boasted about owning 129 bags from the fashion house, which was under scrutiny for its pedophilic campaign in 2022.

The Hulu star shared the news on her social media, posing amid her colorful collection of Balenciaga bags, seemingly happy and proud. In a carousel, she shared two photos and one video where she is seen recalling how many bags she owns. "My guess will be 130," she told the camera, turning around to count and confirm.

After the SKIMS mogul was done counting, she exclaimed, "Oh! I guessed 130," while her crew cheered her on. Enthusiastic, Kardashian realized she had one bag in her hand and squeaked, "129! I'm one bag off," adding, "You guys, I won," per Page Six.

However, fans quickly reminded her of Balenciaga's BDSM campaign on November 16, 2022. The luxury label released its holiday gifting campaign featuring young boys and girls posing around sadomasochism-inspired teddy bears/handbags. It didn't take long for people to notice the brand's attempt to sexualize children.

Although the mother of four refused to disassociate from the brand, Kardashian admitted that she was "shaken" and "disgusted" by the images from the campaign. They removed the campaign after the backlash, but presumably, she remained a loyal consumer of Balenciaga, considering her excitement around the new collab.

But fans blasted her for her hypocrisy. An Instagram user, @laurenhoffman9, slammed, "I usually respect Kim's business decisions so much. However, this is so tone-deaf and goes against everything she has said publicly." Another fan, @me_ijaliyah, accused, "Well, I guess the check means more than the kids."

Unfazed, she proudly flaunted her new deal in an all-black strapless bodysuit and matching stilettos, and her signature wet-hair style complemented the overall look. The ultra-glamorous entrepreneur chose to go for minimal makeup with zero accessories. She also wore a beige bodysuit with full-length sleeves and a black lace bottom.

Kardashian is a preferred face for Balenciaga. She dons many hats- a mother, daughter, businesswoman, sister, and now a house ambassador. The 43-year-old has been an admirer of the fashion label's artistic director, Demna, and even attended their 2021 Met Gala as his guest and walked the ramp in 2022.

She told Vogue, "Every cool girl had one, and I wanted one so badly," referencing the brand's much-hyped City bag, owned by famous names like Sienna Miller, Mary-Kate Olsen, and Ashley Olsen. Kardashian added, "And I finally got a black one." Since then, her collection of designer bags only expanded.

The newly-appointed ambassador said, "For several years now, Balenciaga's designs have been a part of my many looks — and some of my most iconic fashion moments. For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what's right." adding, "I'm excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their ambassador."