When Kim Kardashian 'Cried All the Way Home' After Late Robin Williams Mocked Her Met Gala Outfit

In 2013, while heavily pregnant with her first child, North, Kim Kardashian made headlines online with her Met Gala outfit. The Hulu star chose a floral-patterned, long-sleeved gown by Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy, which had a thigh-high split. Following the occasion, the reality star faced severe trolling, and soon after, memes comparing her dress to couch prints became popular.

As per The Hollywood Reporter sources soon after, the late actor Robin Williams, who famously starred in the 1993 movie Mrs. Doubtfire, posted a picture in a now-deleted tweet of the flowery outfit he wore as cross-dressing nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire. And Kardashian was standing next to it, wearing her famed Givenchy gown with a one-liner: “I think I wore it better!” The SKIMS founder later revealed that she sobbed on her way home that night: “I was crying, like, the whole way home because I just couldn’t believe it. There were all these memes about me and this couch,” she recalled.

Also Read: North West Disses Kim Kardashian’s Ex-Pete Davidson’s Met Gala Look: 'Going to Gas Station'

While speaking exclusively to Vogue in 2019, Kim shared more details about her fashion disaster: “I was very pregnant, very puffy, and bloated, and I was like, 'Oh god, of course, the first time I go, I'm gonna be huge'.” “Kanye West was performing, so I wasn’t actually invited; I was just Kanye’s plus one. And that was okay with me because I never really dreamed I would be at the Met Ball,” she said, adding, “I know no one really probably wanted me there at the time.”

As People reported, Kim shared that Givenchy designer Tisci also dressed her ex-boyfriend, West, and had kept her growing bump in mind. “I was like, ‘I think I should just do the black version,’ and Riccardo was like, ‘No, c’mon, we have to do the floral,’” she explained, adding that the designer gave an adorable explanation for the outfit choice. “Riccardo said afterward, 'What do you give a woman who is pregnant? You send her flowers.’”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Also Read: Fans Think Kim Kardashian's Unfiltered Look Strangely Resembles This Reality Star

“I could never really speak up at that point because I was so shy and just wanted to make everybody happy,” she shared, stating that Tisci's explanation that Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue and co-chair of the annual event, was also advocating for the printed alternative led her to finally agree on it. “I just remember the Olsen twins came up to me and loved my outfit and my gloves, so none of the critics mattered because the Olsen twins approved,” The KUWTK alum continued, adding that she still thinks the style is great now that more time has passed. “Now it’s like sick,” she concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Also Read: When Kim Kardashian Recalled Kanye West's Hurtful Statements Post Divorce and Broke Down in Tears

As per the Decider reports, Kim revisited her 2013 look while discussing her 2023 MET Gala style, asking North about her thoughts on the floral Givenchy pregnancy dress she wore back in 2013 while reminiscing about some of her past Met Gala appearances. “I really don’t like that one,” North is heard saying, while Scott Disick agrees, “Nobody liked that one.”

More from Inquisitr

North West Sings Along With Kim Kardashian at Mariah Carey’s Show, Fans Compare Her With Dad Kanye West

Chicago’s Apparent Anguish at an Event Had People Questioning Mom Kim Kardashian’s Parenting Skills