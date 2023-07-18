Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash for ‘Poor’ Parenting Choice After She Shares New Family Pictures

As a well-known celebrity and influencer with a massive fan base, Kim Kardashian is no new to criticism, particularly for posting photos of her kids on social media. She has received a lot of criticism for her decisions regarding this over the years. She recently shared a bunch of pictures in which the Kardashian kids were seen having a gala time.

Critics argue that Kim's children, who are too young to understand the implications of their images being shared online, should have the right to grow up away from the prying eyes of millions. Critics thought the mother of four was putting her children in danger by sharing intimate family photos on Instagram.

Kim recently shared a few images of her three kids, Chicago, 5, Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, dozing off on her bed on Instagram. North West, her nine-year-old son, was not in the picture. Saint was only wearing his pajama bottoms, Chicago and Psalm were both dressed in a full pajama outfit, reports The U.S. Sun. The reality star's photo was reposted on a Kardashian-themed Reddit thread, where followers argued about whether or not her posting was appropriate.

Many followers claimed that Kim's photo violated the privacy of her kids. One person said, "Although her kids are super cute - I don’t think these photos should be shared publicly. It’s an invasion of privacy." Another wrote, "Nah, why is she posting this? The kids are sleeping. They are in such a vulnerable position here (asleep & cannot even consent to being photographed) and she is putting it out there for millions to see. Just keep these kind of pics to yourself, Kim. Is it really that hard?" A third person added, "I think it’s so violating to post pictures of people sleeping. We forget that children are also people." A fourth person suggested: "Adorable moments. Keep it for you and your family momma."

Kim has previously come under the heat for creating a TikTok channel with her pre-teen daughter North, where North can usually be seen dancing with her mother. In one of the videos they posted on the social media platform, they can be seen dancing to ABBA's Money, Money, Money. North was dressed in a white T-shirt and loose black jeans.

Critics took to Reddit to share their opinion about the video. One person said, "This is NOT what a 9-year-old should be looking like." A second person chimed in, "My daughter is that age. This is too sad." A third person wrote: "These poor babies. I hope they can eventually decide to break the cycle." This is not the only time Kim had faced criticism for her parenting choices. She received criticism for throwing her son Psalm at an extravagant birthday party in May.

