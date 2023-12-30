In a striking contrast to former President Donald Trump's contentious Christmas message, President Joe Biden offered a response steeped in religious teachings of compassion and forgiveness. The Christmas message posted by former President Trump on Truth Social, wherein he strongly denounced several individuals he believes are detrimental to the nation, stirred considerable debate. This included critical responses from Mick Mulaney, his one-time White House Chief of Staff.

There’s an expression they say in church sometimes: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you. https://t.co/bue8YxgtQh — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 28, 2023

Mulvaney, during a NewsNation interview, expressed his disapproval of Trump's message, especially its timing. "It’s horrible to put that out on Christmas, it is," he remarked, highlighting the inappropriateness of the aggressive tone during a traditionally peaceful season. President Biden, taking a markedly different approach, shared an article from The Hill about Trump’s post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Accompanying the share was a message that subtly rebuked the former President’s aggressive stance, something that has been denounced and slammed by many netizens as well.

Biden mentioned, "There’s an expression they say in church sometimes, Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you." With the likelihood of a presidential rematch next year, Biden has intensified his critique of his political rival, frequently alluding to former President Trump's statements during public gatherings and fundraising events as a potential risk to America's democratic values.

Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America’s standing in the world.



But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy.



If we lose that, we lose everything. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 21, 2023

The Colorado Supreme Court, invoking the 14th Amendment's Insurrection Clause, recently ruled former President Trump ineligible for the state's 2024 presidential primary. In response to this decision, President Biden remarked that it was unmistakably clear Trump supported an insurrection. Trump, countering this assertion, has strongly rejected being labeled an insurrectionist and has instead accused Biden of being one. He defended himself by referring to his comments on January 6, 2021, during the Capitol unrest, highlighting his call for supporters to march 'peacefully and patriotically.' Trump insisted, as reported by The Hill, that he is 'not an insurrectionist.'

In his latest public address following the Colorado court's decision, President Biden reinforced his view, stating unequivocally that Trump backed the rebellion. He said, "I think it’s self-evident ... he certainly supported an insurrection. There’s no question about it. None. Zero. And he seems to be doubling down on it, about everything." In a closely contested 4-3 decision, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that former President Trump's actions, which they determined included inciting his followers with baseless claims of electoral fraud and prompting them towards the Capitol, fall under the scope of the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause.

While Trump just talked the talk; we’re walking the walk. pic.twitter.com/3S9z9eu3SM — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 12, 2023

At a rally in Waterloo, Iowa, Trump initially sidestepped direct comments on the ruling. However, he later shifted focus toward President Biden during a subsequent event, accusing him of being an insurrectionist and a danger to democracy.

