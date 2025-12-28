Lara Trump Pushes Back on Karoline Leavitt Stepdown Rumors After Pregnancy Announcement — “Nobody Is Next in Line”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently announced she is expecting her second child with husband Nicholas Riccio, sparking rumors of a potential temporary stepdown from her role amid the pregnancy.

However, Lara Trump, the wife of Donald Trump’s third son, Eric Trump, set the record straight and clarified that Leavitt will hold her role during the pregnancy.

“Karoline Leavitt is a machine. She’s incredible. And she’s going nowhere,” Lara shared on Fox News. “Nobody is next in line. It’s Karoline. She can do everything,” she added.

“We’re all going to be watching as Karoline Leavitt absolutely schools the fake news media while she’s probably eight and nine months pregnant. She’s absolutely incredible. And congrats to Karoline,” Lara shared.

She also mentioned how this won’t be Leavitt’s first time dealing with a pregnancy while handling her work. “[Leavitt] did this, by the way, during the Trump campaign,” Lara stated in reference to Karoline Leavitt welcoming son Niko in July 2024 during Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

“She was pregnant and delivered her son, Niko, and went back to work within a couple of days,” the President’s daughter-in-law noted.

🚨NEW: Lara Trump on Karoline Leavitt pregnancy👶 "Karoline Leavitt is a machine. She's incredible. And she's going nowhere … we're all going to be watching as Karoline Leavitt absolutely schools the fake news media while she's probably 8 and 9 months pregnant."@DailyCaller



Lara then went on to highlight how Trump has unveiled a “pro-family and pro-child environment” within the White House as well as his campaigns.

The former Republican National Committee co-chair shared that several staff members, including herself, brought their children to work while working on Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Prior to Lara Trump’s statement, another senior White House official confirmed to Fox News that Leavitt will continue her role during the pregnancy.

The Press Secretary herself told The Daily Mail that she will hold her position throughout Trump’s entire second term.

Leavitt announced her pregnancy on Instagram earlier this week. “The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for, a baby girl coming in May 2026,” she wrote.

“My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother. My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth,” Leavitt added.

“I am also extremely grateful to President Trump and our Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support, and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House. 2026 is going to be a great year and I am so excited to be a girl mom!” the 28-year-old mentioned.

The pregnancy announcement is not only a personal milestone but also a professional landmark for Karoline Leavitt as she is making history as America’s first pregnant White House Press Secretary.