The BBC and Netflix will launch a CBeebies hub on Netflix on Dec. 2, putting 24 preschool programmes on the service in a limited trial that includes funding for new CBeebies commissions.

The six-month trial will include Hey Duggee, Numberblocks and Teletubbies. Netflix already carries some CBeebies titles, including Shaun the Sheep and Hey Duggee, but the channel's shows have not previously had their own branded hub there.

"While BBC iPlayer remains the home of the full CBeebies experience, viewing habits are changing," said Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC Children's and Education. "This trial with Netflix will showcase a taster of what we offer and help promote brilliant UK children's content."

In 2025, a third of UK children aged four to 15 watched linear broadcast television in a typical week, compared with 54% in 2022, The Guardian reported. More than 90% of children aged three to 16 say they like services from YouTube, Netflix and Disney. By comparison, 65% of child users say they like using BBC iPlayer.

All CBeebies content will continue to live on iPlayer, the BBC said, adding that it chose programmes for the trial "as standout examples of the home-grown, high-quality content for which the brand is known." iPlayer will retain CBeebies' Bedtime Story, which Tom Holland, Harry Styles and the Princess of Wales have read.

"The BBC has some of the world's most loved content and brands, and we're always looking at how we can help more audiences discover them," said Kate Phillips, the BBC's chief content officer.

"CBeebies holds a special and unrivalled place in the hearts of UK families and we are delighted to bring that love to all our Netflix homes in the UK and beyond," said Anne Mensah, Netflix's vice president of UK content.

Netflix said in its announcement that the hub will operate in the UK, Ireland, the US, Canada and Australia. A separate BBC Studios distribution deal will bring CBeebies shows to Netflix members outside the UK, with the aim of attracting investment into children's content in the UK. The deal excludes China.

The Guardian reported that Netflix will carry the shows globally except in China, New Zealand and South Africa.

It was not immediately clear which countries will receive the hub itself and which will get only the licensed shows.

Netflix has committed to financing a small number of new CBeebies commissions. The BBC and Netflix will co-produce new children's shows, and discussions about funding and rights are in progress, Deadline reported.

The BBC Studios deal will run for a year, Deadline reported, and it excludes Bluey because Disney+ has exclusive rights in most countries outside the UK and Australia.

Earlier this year, the BBC, the UK's largest commissioner of children's content, announced plans to cut about 1,800 roles and close some programmes and services. It has further savings to find to meet a £500 million target.

Hidalgo has previously raised concerns about a shortage of culturally relevant children's content on streamers. She said the Netflix deal offered a chance to increase "the amount of content that is homegrown and telling British stories to British children."

After six months, Hidalgo said, the BBC will assess whether the trial is reaching new audiences and whether viewers recognize the programmes as BBC content.