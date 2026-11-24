A French appeals court ordered Tuesday that the officer who fatally shot 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk in 2023 face a murder trial, and his lawyer said he would appeal again.

“Je vais soutenir la légitimité du tir,” lawyer Laurent-Franck Liénard said, according to Franceinfo, meaning he would argue the shot was legitimate. Liénard said his client would take a new appeal to France’s highest court, the Court of Cassation.

The Versailles appeals court’s ruling restores the prospect of a murder trial, with a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison under French law. The same court had ordered a trial on a lesser charge in March, but it has now found enough evidence to send the officer before the Hauts-de-Seine assize court and rejected a defence argument.

Frank Berton, who represents Merzouk’s mother, Mounia Merzouk, welcomed the ruling and expects the trial to establish the full truth about the tragedy and deliver justice, Franceinfo reported. Another family lawyer, Yasmina Belmokhtar, told Reuters she could not comment until she had read the full decision.

The officer, identified as Florian M., shot Merzouk at point-blank range during a traffic stop on June 27, 2023, in Nanterre, a Paris suburb. Merzouk died of his wounds.

Video of the shooting circulated widely on social media, and several nights of riots followed across France.

Reuters put the maximum sentence for the lesser charge, violence leading to death without intent to kill, at 15 years, while Franceinfo said it was 20 years because the officer holds public authority. Such a case would be heard by professional judges in a departmental criminal court, without a jury.

Florian M. had sought dismissal after appealing a June 2025 order that he stand trial for murder. In March 2026, the Versailles appeals court instead ordered a juryless trial on the lesser charge of violence leading to death without intent to kill.

The Court of Cassation overturned that reclassification on June 10, clearing the way for a murder trial. It was not immediately known when that trial would begin or whether the new defence appeal would delay it.

Police initially alleged that Merzouk had driven toward the officer, but video contradicted that account, France 24 reported. The outlet said the footage showed two officers beside a stationary car, with one aiming a gun at its driver.

In footage verified by Reuters, an officer fires as the driver pulls away. Reuters has reported that Merzouk was shot after disregarding an order to stop his car, following allegations that he had been driving dangerously.

Rights groups have long accused French police of systemic racism, and Reuters reported that those accusations were central to the unrest. The French government has denied systemic racism or brutality by police.

Protesters sought stricter rules governing police firearms use, greater investment in low-income neighbourhoods and an independent replacement for the internal agency investigating police abuses.

Florian M. was released in November 2023 after spending five months in pretrial detention.