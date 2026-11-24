A 64-year-old patient died after falling from an 11th-floor window at Hull Royal Infirmary on Aug. 24, and Humberside Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Sharkett said officers found the man dead after they were sent to the hospital following a report. A dedicated police team continues to investigate what led to his death.

“We have a dedicated team conducting extensive enquiries, some of which have been complex and required additional time to complete, and I can confirm at this time we believe his death to be non-suspicious,” Sharkett said.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances around the report and the lead-up to the man's death,” Sharkett said.

Humberside Police appealed for information, asking people to call the non-emergency number 101 and quote log 76 of 24 August.

The man fell from a section of the hospital’s tower block that usually cares for neurology and stroke patients, and staff tried to resuscitate him, BBC News reported. The BBC also reported that psychological support is being offered to staff who were on shift and involved in his care.

Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust runs Hull Royal Infirmary. The trust said it could not comment while the police investigation was active.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) gave the hospital an “inadequate” patient safety rating after an inspection in June. The Independent reported that the rating means a service is performing badly and the regulator has taken enforcement action against its provider, while the hospital’s overall rating is “requires improvement.”

A CQC spokesperson told the BBC that the regulator was speaking with the trust to determine whether action was needed “to ensure people are receiving safe care.” The CQC said it would use all information received about the incident in its monitoring and future inspections.

An inquest into the man’s death opened in September and was adjourned pending the outcome of the police investigation.

Edward Steele, assistant coroner for the East Riding of Yorkshire and Hull, said he would seek information about the man’s mental health background if the case returns to the coroner’s court. Steele said he would also ask “who was caring for the deceased at the time.” He said he would seek to establish “how he managed to leave the place he was in.”