Bela Bajaria, ousted as Netflix's content chief last month, accepted the International Emmys' Founders Award in New York on Monday and hinted at her next move, telling the audience to "stay tuned."

Before the ceremony, Bajaria told Deadline that her phone has been ringing since she left Netflix and "I've received a lot of support."

Deadline called them her first public comments since the October exit, though she had spoken to The Hollywood Reporter at a gala later that month without discussing Netflix.

Bajaria said it was "too soon" to know whether she would take another senior job overseeing TV or film. She indicated to Deadline that talks about her future had been active in recent weeks, though she gave few details about the types of companies involved.

"If you look at my whole career, I'm not really a 'just do the exact same thing' kind of person. I'm always, like, 'Get around the corner to the next thing to build, with the next thing to innovate,'" Bajaria said.

She said much of the recent advice she received was to "explore, be open. Don't make any decisions." Bajaria declined to elaborate on her departure but described her Netflix tenure as "an amazing chapter, we were able to do so much."

"I'm excited about what's next, and I think this time is good for a little rest after a lot of global travel," she told The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet.

Onstage at the New York Hilton in Midtown Manhattan, Bajaria alluded to her exit. "For some of us, it's a season of change, as you might have heard. But more than anything, for me, it's a season of gratitude," she said.

"On Thanksgiving Sunday, I'd sit with my cricket-loving dad and watch, of all things, the NFL. He loved the 49ers," Bajaria said as she looked back on her childhood.

She ended her speech with a look ahead. "As for me, I've never been more excited for the next season. You know I love to surprise an audience. So stay tuned," Bajaria said.

Keri Russell, who stars in Netflix's The Diplomat, presented the honor. She recalled a castmate at Netflix's 2026 Emmys afterparty asking who the "hot woman" dancing with them was, prompting Russell to reply that Bajaria "runs the studio."

"She's in a transition right now, and I envy whoever has the privilege of working with her next. She's lightning in a bottle," Russell said.

Shonda Rhimes, David Beckham and Hwang Dong-hyuk were among those featured in a video tribute. International Emmy organizers had previously said the honor was "in recognition of her transformational leadership."

Netflix replaced Bajaria after her Oct. 15 ouster with Peter Rice, a former Fox and Disney executive. Film chief Dan Lin departed days after news of Bajaria's exit broke, and executive Doug Belgrad also left.

Her departure came as Netflix cut 1,000 employees, approximately 6% of its workforce, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

TheWrap reported that pressure over engagement growth at Netflix led to her ouster, with engagement up 2% in the year's first half. At the time of her departure, co-CEO Ted Sarandos said, "Bela has built and shaped a truly global Content organization, hiring brilliant people and empowering them to make good decisions."

Bajaria previously served as president of Universal Television and held senior roles at CBS. She joined Netflix in 2016, according to TheWrap, and helped guide hits including Stranger Things, Bridgerton and Squid Game.

The Hollywood Reporter asked Bajaria about the exits of senior female executives including Pam Abdy at Warner Bros. and Cindy Holland at Paramount. Bajaria said, "And it matters who's in those roles, and I think we should always just be aware of that."