Zosia Mamet said on Monday's Armchair Expert podcast that she quit Mad Men because of showrunner Matthew Weiner, whom she accused of dressing her down "for like 45 minutes."

Mamet described the experience in her 2025 essay collection, "Does This Make Me Funny?" Speaking on the podcast hosted by Dax Shepard, she called working with Weiner "absolutely horrible."

"All the other actors were wonderful, but he really was like the Catholic Church back in the day, like that bro rules with fear," Mamet said.

Weiner was the show's producer and showrunner, and his representatives did not respond to requests for comment from Variety and TheWrap.

Mamet, 38, is known for Girls. She was around 19 or 20 when she played Joyce Ramsay in five Mad Men episodes during seasons 4 and 5.

Mamet's account of the set

Mamet likened Weiner's presence on set to one of Harry Potter's dark creatures, a dementor. "When Matt would come in, the whole vibe would sour," she said.

Mamet said Weiner insisted actors leave their scripts behind after table reads, which he opened by warning them against taking the pages home.

She said he warned: "If I see that, I'm going to find you, and I'm going to hunt you down. I'm going to kill you. Just kidding. Actually not."

"And I was like, this not only isn't funny, but it's yucky," Mamet said.

Mamet said the encounter that prompted her departure happened during her last episode, which Weiner was not directing. "He came in and was having a bad day and decided to set his sights on me," she said.

She said Weiner berated her before the entire cast and crew during a block rehearsal. "He just systematically dressed me down for like 45 minutes," Mamet said, recalling that she thought, "I want to kill myself."

"I called my agents when I left, and I was like, 'I can't go back to that set,'" she said. Mamet said she declined a planned additional season because of Weiner's behavior.

"I won't be able to function in this environment, and the fear of that happening again was just too great," she said.

The book's account

In book excerpts published by The Hollywood Reporter and cited by People, Mamet wrote earlier that the then-unnamed showrunner repeatedly called "cut" and yelled at her for a 30-minute period while nobody intervened. "Everyone just stared at their shoes while he screamed at me," she wrote. She gave the duration as roughly 45 minutes on the podcast.

Mamet recalled in the book that he told her, "When I cast you, you knew how to act," and said, "I'm honestly confused at how you can be so bad at this."

The excerpts say Mamet told her agents she quit despite having four more episodes scheduled. Her podcast account placed the incident during the final episode she worked on; she also said she declined another season.

"I told them I didn't care what they had to do, I didn't care if the network sued me, I refused to go back on that set for one more day than I actually had to," Mamet wrote earlier.

"I feel proud of the work I did on that show, and I wouldn't take back any of it for a second," Mamet wrote earlier in the book.

Shepard's co-host, Monica Padman, commended Mamet for setting boundaries.

Mamet said she had expected objections from her publisher's legal team, but it raised none about the essay, TheWrap reported.

"I wrote an essay about it for my book where I don't mention names," Mamet said. "But I really wanted Matt Weiner to sue me because then he would be admitting to the fact that he knew I was writing about him."