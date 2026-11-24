Deborah Ann Woll will play Faye in Prime Video's live-action God of War series, Amazon MGM Studios announced Monday. Woll has played Faye before in a PlayStation game.

Faye is already dead when the story opens. Her husband, Kratos, and son, Atreus, travel to scatter her ashes, with Dave Bautista and Callum Vinson playing the father and son.

"The mysterious late wife of Kratos and mother of Atreus, Faye's abrupt passing sets in motion the events of God of War," the studio says in its character description. It says Kratos and Atreus discover secrets about Faye that leave them questioning "how well they truly knew her at all."

"Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human," the official series logline says.

Producers had always wanted Woll for Faye, Deadline reported. The outlet said Woll is not replacing another actor, and she did not film in the spring because Faye was absent from the episodes finished at that time.

Woll played Faye in 2022's God of War Ragnarök and will lead the forthcoming game God of War Laufey, which is due in May 2027, Variety reported.

Another game actor is returning. Alastair Duncan will again play Mimir, his character from the games.

Production restarted with Bautista

The production Woll joins has begun again from scratch. Ryan Hurst was originally cast as Kratos but departed after an on-set injury stopped filming, and Bautista took over the role in August.

Cameras first rolled in Vancouver in February. Bautista is now filming there, and the series will use none of the original footage featuring Hurst.

Prime Video ordered the series in 2022 and commissioned two seasons, which are scheduled to film consecutively. A change of showrunners followed in 2024, after the original creative team departed that October over creative differences with producers.

Ronald D. Moore serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Frederick E.O. Toye, an Emmy-winning director whose credits include Shōgun, The Boys and Fallout, directs the opening two episodes. A premiere date for the series was not immediately known.

The story continues from the two most recent games, where Kratos raises his 10-year-old son Atreus and fights gods of the Norse pantheon. The cast includes Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor and Teresa Palmer as Sif.

Woll first broke out as vampire Jessica on HBO's True Blood. She went on to play Karen Page on Netflix's Daredevil and returned as Page on Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, whose third and final season premieres in 2027, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Woll will appear in season 2 of Hulu's The Testaments.

SNL sets final 2026 hosts

Saturday Night Live announced its remaining 2026 shows on Monday. Amanda Seyfried hosts Dec. 5 with musical guest Don Toliver, followed by Robert De Niro and musical guest Slayyyter on Dec. 12.

LAST SHOWS OF 2026!



DECEMBER 5

Amanda Seyfried & Don Toliver



DECEMBER 12

Robert De Niro & Slayyyter



DECEMBER 19

Timothée Chalamet and Charli xcx — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) November 23, 2026

Seyfried, Toliver and Slayyyter, a Best New Artist Grammy nominee, will all make their SNL debuts, Rolling Stone reported.

De Niro returns for his fourth hosting turn. His last stint as host was in 2010, though he made many cameos as Robert Mueller in 2018 and 2019.

Timothée Chalamet's most recent SNL appearance came in January 2025, when he hosted and performed as musical guest while promoting the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. He will host for the fourth time on the Dec. 19 show, closing the year alongside musical guest Charli xcx.