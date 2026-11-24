Thursday marks one year since the Wang Fuk Court blaze killed 168 people in Hong Kong; criminal charges have been brought against two companies and seven individuals.

Fire erupted on Nov. 26, 2025, during renovations at the complex in Tai Po, a suburban district in the north, and swept through seven high-rise blocks. The number killed was more than double the toll from London’s 2017 Grenfell Tower fire.

A judge-led independent committee concluded in October that consultant Will Power Architects Company and main contractor Prestige Construction & Engineering Co. cut corners and were the “main culprits.” The committee also found fault with four government bodies responsible for oversight.

“The inferno was just like a perfect storm, exposing a series of deficiencies in every sector responsible for the execution and supervision of the works,” the committee wrote in its October report.

Cigarette and nets

The report found that a cigarette probably set paper alight on the flat roof outside two first-level apartments at Wang Cheong House, one of the blocks. Cigarette ends were found on the roof after the fire alongside extensive scorched debris, among it cardboard boxes, the report said.

The report said substantial evidence showed workers had smoked at the site, including on scaffolding, and that complaints had reached the government.

Some residents had raised fire-safety concerns during the renovation.

The committee found that nets and canvases on the scaffolding were not fire-retardant and played a key part in the fire’s rapid spread.

A month before the blaze, Will Power alerted Prestige to a forthcoming government inspection of the nets, the report said. Prestige then urgently ordered fire-retardant replacements, but only for the bottom of the scaffolding, ahead of the inspection.

Smoke inhalation caused most of the deaths, the committee found.

According to the report, some staircase windows had been replaced with wooden boards or aluminium composite panels for workers’ convenience, allowing smoke into escape routes. The fire alarm system had been shut down, leaving residents little time to get out.

The committee’s October report said the registered inspector overseeing repairs was “rubber-stamping whatever statutory forms that were put before him” and found that the project bore “the hallmarks of bid-rigging and anticompetitive conduct.”

Charges and apology

In June, police and anti-corruption authorities charged Will Power, Prestige and seven people, including the registered inspector, with offences including manslaughter and conspiracy to defraud. The cases remain under way, The Associated Press reported.

Authorities allege that both companies and some defendants concealed Prestige’s previous litigation records in a conspiracy to defraud apartment owners. That led to Prestige securing the renovation contract, valued at more than 300 million Hong Kong dollars (over $38 million), authorities allege.

It was not immediately known how the defendants have pleaded or when trials will begin.

In its October report, the committee said government departments “passed the ball” to one another rather than cooperate. It found that proper handling of complaints might have corrected the misconduct and fire hazards before the blaze.

Chief Executive John Lee apologised when the report came out in October and said his housing minister had resigned to bear “political accountability.”

Officials announced plans for a body to help homeowners with maintenance projects and to make bid-rigging in such work a criminal offence. Separately, the government began an inquiry lasting three months to examine possible dereliction of duty by its employees.

Survivors and the site

The fire left 1,984 households homeless.

Some domestic workers who survived are processing their trauma through a creative project in which they share stories, the South China Morning Post reported. Shopkeepers at the adjacent housing complex say they are struggling to get by after the community was hollowed out, the Post reported.

A government official said in February that the government was inclined to demolish the seven buildings after buying former residents’ ownership rights. The site could become a park or community facilities, the official said, though no detailed plan has been announced.