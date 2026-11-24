The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Monday that an unvaccinated Centre County resident who tested positive for measles has died, the state's ninth measles-associated death this year.

The department confirmed the eighth death last week, that of an unvaccinated Clinton County resident who had tested positive for measles. State health officials said all nine people who died either had not been vaccinated or were too young for vaccination.

The outbreak started in late April and has reached 46 counties, with 1,638 cases confirmed by the department. Before this summer, Pennsylvania had gone 35 years without recording a death involving measles.

"We all find ourselves in complete shock and sadness that we're here," Pennsylvania Health Secretary Debra Bogen said earlier at an Association of State and Territorial Health Officials webinar, before confirmation of the latest death.

Among the dead are two Lancaster County infants from Amish families and a 20-year-old woman from the county who had received cancer treatment, according to local coroners and news reports cited in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The same accounts identified an 18-year-old in Mifflin County who died from a serious neurological complication of measles. They also identified a 40-year-old woman with severe respiratory conditions as one of two people who died in Jefferson County.

Centre County, where State College and Pennsylvania State University's main campus are located, has recorded 50 cases. Lancaster County remains the outbreak's epicenter, with state data showing 558 cases as of Monday.

Hospitalizations have climbed from 315 to 330.

Nearly 20% of those identified with measles have needed hospital care. Vaccinated people account for five confirmed cases, less than 1% of the total.

Privacy limits details

The department said it would not release identifying details about the Centre County resident, citing privacy protections for the resident and family as well as legal restrictions on disclosure. It reported the death to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and included it on Pennsylvania's measles dashboard.

The person's age and date of death are not known, nor is it known whether they had underlying conditions or complications.

Federal and state tallies differ

The Inquirer said the outbreak is the nation's largest in decades. Pennsylvania represents more than a quarter of this year's U.S. measles infections, The Hill reported.

The Pan American Health Organization removed the United States' measles elimination status on Nov. 17, and the disease is now endemic in the country.

The CDC's nationwide count reached 5,838 confirmed cases in 47 states and jurisdictions as of Nov. 19.

This year, the agency has confirmed six deaths associated with measles but has not specified where they occurred. Health departments outside Pennsylvania have counted four deaths, all children. New York and Virginia each recorded one, while Wisconsin recorded two.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said it was "saddened to hear of another death in Pennsylvania," Reuters reported. HHS said the CDC had provided Pennsylvania nearly $4 million in one-time emergency funding for its measles response in 2027.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, has accused HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other administration officials of spreading misinformation about vaccines and disrupting public trust in public health, while Kennedy has denied it, The Hill reported.

Vaccine demand climbs

Since late April, staff at state health centers have given over 7,400 vaccinations against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) through 287 pop-up clinics.

Providers across Pennsylvania gave nearly 62,000 MMR doses in October; a typical month sees about 25,000 doses. The department said two vaccine doses offer 97% lifetime protection against measles.

The department's measles response team meets remotely with its CDC counterpart every other week. Dozens of additional vaccine clinics are scheduled over the coming weeks and months, based on community interest and need.