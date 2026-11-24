Two Central Ohio Transit Authority bus drivers died and nine other people were injured when their buses collided head-on during Monday’s morning rush hour in Columbus, Ohio, police said.

COTA identified the drivers as Richard Terry, 53, and Paul Copeland, 60. Police said one driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other died at a hospital. Terry had joined COTA in January 2012, and Copeland began working there in March 2008.

The collision occurred around 8 a.m. on the north side of Columbus, Ohio’s capital. Columbus Police Sgt. Joseph Albert said, “Early indications are that one of the buses, for reasons unknown, crossed a double yellow line and struck the other bus head-on.”

It was not immediately clear which driver was operating the bus that entered the opposing lane; passenger counts for the two buses were also unclear.

A third vehicle struck a bus in the crash. The vehicle either made contact with a bus’s rear or side, or was rear-ended, police said, according to The Associated Press.

The nine injured people, who had been riding on the buses or in the third vehicle, were taken to area hospitals. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening, and police said they were in stable condition Monday.

No pedestrians were injured, Albert said.

COTA President and CEO Monica Tellez-Fowler and Transport Workers Union Local 208 President Tyson Brown mourned the drivers in a joint statement. “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Richard and Paul, two valued members of our COTA family who dedicated their careers to serving our community,” they said.

Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin and council member Lourdes Barroso de Padilla called the crash heartbreaking. Barroso de Padilla chairs the council’s public service and transportation committee.

“While we try to understand how this tragedy happened, we must not forget the lives lost and the families that will be mourning them just as we enter the holiday season,” Hardin and Barroso de Padilla said in a statement.

COTA relieved some operators from duty Monday to support them in their grief, and said some routes could face delays or cancellations. The agency said it is cooperating with investigators as they seek the cause.