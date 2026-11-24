Defense lawyers said Iranian authorities gave singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four of her male colleagues 74 lashes each in Qom on Monday. The punishment concerned a concert video in which she sang without the required hijab.

The case arose after a YouTube video appeared in December 2024 showing Ahmadi, now 29, singing without a headscarf alongside male musicians. Ahmadi wore a sleeveless dress for the performance.

In June, a criminal court in Qom sentenced all five after finding them guilty of offending public decency; it deemed the content obscene and immoral. The defendants denied the charges.

In late September, an appeals court in Qom dismissed their challenge and upheld the sentence. The court also prohibited each defendant from artistic and musical activities and from leaving Iran for two years.

"We did everything in our power to have the verdict overturned, or at least to secure a reduction in the sentence or a suspension, but it didn't work out," an unnamed defense lawyer told BBC News.

"The other lawyers and I even tried to get the enforcement of the sentence postponed, but the enforcement branch insisted on carrying it out immediately," the lawyer told BBC News. The lawyer said the flogging occurred at the third branch of the Criminal Sentence Enforcement Office in Qom.

Defense lawyer Mostafa Nili confirmed the sentence had been carried out. He identified the four men punished with Ahmadi as Soheil Faghih Nasiri, Amin Taheri, Amirali Pirnia and Mohsen Lashkari. A defense team member said they were three musicians and a producer.

BBC News said Ahmadi was convicted along with eight other people in the case, while Al Jazeera reported that five people were sentenced.

It was not immediately known how Ahmadi was faring after the punishment.

The concert video

When she released the video, Ahmadi wrote earlier, "I am Parastoo, a girl who wants to sing for the people I love." She said she could not disregard her right to sing.

Ahmadi was briefly detained in the northern city of Sari after the video appeared and released hours later following public anger, The Telegraph reported. Residents of Tehran said her voice had "taken over" the city after the concert appeared online, with the performance playing in taxis, cafes and on the streets.

Iran has banned women from singing solo in public since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Its law requires women and girls above puberty to cover their hair with a hijab and wear long, loose-fitting clothing.

The dress rules became a focus of protests in 2022 after Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish Iranian woman, died in custody following her arrest for allegedly violating them. More women have since defied the rules in Tehran and elsewhere, while authorities have enforced them more selectively.

Responses to the punishment

"Parastoo Ahmadi's flogging for singing and dressing as she chooses is a flagrant violation of her fundamental rights and a chilling demonstration of the Iranian authorities' determination to suppress women's freedoms," said Bahar Ghandehari, director of advocacy at the Center for Human Rights in Iran.

In October, Amnesty International urged Iranian authorities to halt any plans to flog Ahmadi and the others involved in the concert.

Western governments and human rights groups have condemned flogging as torture that violates international law. Iran rejects criticism of its human rights record and says Western countries should address their own abuses.