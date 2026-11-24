At his Nov. 21 concert at Chicago's United Center, Stevie Wonder joked about persistent rumors that he can see, inviting skeptics to get in the car with him.

"If you believe I can really drive, or really see, get in the car with me and we’ll see what happens to us at the end of the day," Wonder said from his piano. Pop Crave and TMZ shared versions that conclude with "at the end" instead.

Pigeons & Planes wrote on X on Nov. 23 that Wonder "had a message for the blindness skeptics" at the concert.

Stevie Wonder had a message for the blindness skeptics during his show at Chicago's United Center on November 21:



"If you believe I can really drive or really see, get in the car with me." — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) November 23, 2026

Lionel Richie and Shaquille O'Neal have each recounted encounters with Wonder that featured in discussions of the rumors. Richie said that for most of his life, he thought Wonder could see. Wonder once sat behind the wheel to play Richie a new song, then began reversing down the driveway, Richie said.

"And I scream, I say, ‘Stevie! What are you doing?’ And he says. ‘Got ya, didn’t I?'" Richie told Kelly Clarkson in 2019.

O'Neal's account dates to his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, when the two lived in the same building. O'Neal said Wonder entered the elevator alone, said "What's up, Shaq," pressed his floor button and walked to his apartment.

In 2017, Wonder told TMZ that he would reveal the truth about the speculation.

The Mirror US reported that Wonder arrived six weeks premature, developed retinopathy of prematurity and lost his sight soon after birth. The condition can cause abnormal blood vessel growth and retinal detachment.

At a July 2025 concert in Cardiff, Wales, Wonder described his blindness as "a blessing because it’s allowed me to see the world in the vision of truth."

The Chicago show came during the back leg of a tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of Wonder's album "Songs in the Key of Life"; Billboard described the tour as spanning 18 dates.

The tour has further stops including Washington, D.C., and is scheduled to conclude Dec. 19 at the Intuit Dome near Los Angeles.