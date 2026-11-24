Seth Rogen said he hated his 2003 guest role on Dawson's Creek, telling a podcast host he had a nervous breakdown while staying at a hotel he described as haunted.

Rogen, 44, revisited the job on the Nov. 16 episode of Happy Sad Confused, where host Josh Horowitz asked if getting the role had been a "big deal."

"No, I hated that," Rogen said, laughing.

Rogen called the set "so weird" and said the relationship between the cast and those running the show was strained. "And there was a lot of resentment between, like, the showrunners and the cast, and it was, like, a very bad dynamic," he said.

He described another experience from the job. "I was staying in, like, a haunted hotel and had a nervous breakdown," Rogen said.

"OK, I'm glad I brought it up," Horowitz joked, then moved to another subject.

Rogen said Busy Philipps had convinced him to accept the role after they worked together on Freaks and Geeks and an episode of Undeclared.

"She was like, 'Hey, now that I'm doing this, you got to do Dawson's Creek.' And I was like, 'Haha,'" Rogen said.

"And then, like, six months later, I'm on the set of Dawson's Creek. I was like, 'How did this happen?'" he said.

His single appearance came in "Rock Bottom," a season 6 episode. Rogen played Bob, a stoner who hooks up with Philipps's Audrey Liddell during a road trip to Los Angeles.

Kevin Williamson created the series for The WB, which aired it for six seasons between 1998 and 2003, with Rogen appearing in the last. Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson and James Van Der Beek starred as friends coming of age in the fictional Capeside, Massachusetts.

E! News identified Tom Kapinos and Greg Berlanti as showrunners on the series.

At a 2009 Emmys panel, Kapinos said "the experience was miserable," E! News reported. He said he "inherited the very awkward college years, and I almost ran the show into the ground," but "learned everything that I needed to know about how to run a show."

In a 2019 interview with Variety, Williams called her time on the show "an incredible learning experience," though "you'd be getting scripts at the last minute and you had zero input," E! News reported. She said the work "was a little like a factory job." According to E! News, Williams stayed away from television for years afterward because she feared a "loss of input."

Rogen's guest role came early in his career, soon after Judd Apatow's Freaks and Geeks and Undeclared. A few years later, he was 25 when he landed the lead in Apatow's Knocked Up.

Rogen co-created and stars in the Apple TV series The Studio. Just Jared reported that he will return for its upcoming second season.