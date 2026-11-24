Antoine Fuqua’s representatives denied a Hollywood bar manager’s lawsuit allegations Monday, including that the “Michael” director struck him with a handgun in February.

William Rosenthal, an assistant manager at Hollywood’s Good Times at Davey Wayne's, brought the civil case in Los Angeles Superior Court on Nov. 20. He accuses Fuqua of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, seeking $50,000, medical expenses and further damages.

“What’s claimed in that filing about Antoine is not true,” Fuqua’s publicist Allan Nierob told Deadline. Nierob, who heads PMK Entertainment, declined further comment. Fuqua’s representatives separately told Variety that “none of this is true.”

‘Michael’ Director Antoine Fuqua Accused of Assault, Battery by L.A. Bar Manager — Variety (@Variety) November 23, 2026

Rosenthal’s complaint says he initially barred a group that included Fuqua’s daughter from entering because its members were “visibly overly intoxicated.” One person in the group spat on him, and he told them to leave, the filing says.

Fuqua later came up to Rosenthal and accused him of pepper-spraying his daughter, an allegation Rosenthal denied, according to the complaint. “As a result, Defendant ANTOINE FUQUA pulled out a handgun and struck Plaintiff in the face,” the filing states.

The complaint alleges Fuqua directed a racial and antisemitic slur at Rosenthal afterward and threatened to kill him. It alleges Brando Fuqua “forcefully swung a handgun at Plaintiff’s face,” and both men aimed handguns at Rosenthal “before fleeing down the street.”

Variety and TheWrap identify Brando Fuqua as the director’s son, while Deadline describes him as his brother. The suit names 50 unnamed Doe defendants as well.

Rosenthal says the encounter left him with a nose fracture, head injury, skin lacerations, post-traumatic stress disorder, severe emotional distress and severe scarring. The complaint says he believes those injuries “will result in some permanent disability.”

Fuqua, 61, directed the Michael Jackson biopic “Michael,” written by John Logan and released in late April. Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, stars in the title role, and the film has grossed over $1.02 billion worldwide.

Fuqua has made several films with Denzel Washington, including “Training Day,” “The Magnificent Seven” and the “Equalizer” films.

The El Segundo law firm Greene Broillet & Wheeler filed Rosenthal’s 10-page complaint, which asks for a jury trial. Deadline said a chemical spray or similar substance appears to have been involved and at least a couple of people in the daughter’s group received medical treatment at or near the scene.

The outlet’s law enforcement sources said their investigation led to no further action. The agency involved was not clear. Inquisitr could not independently verify the report.

Deadline’s sources said Fuqua has not yet been served with the complaint. California defendants typically have around 30 calendar days after service to respond to a civil complaint.