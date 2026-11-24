Woody Harrelson told co-star Joseph Zada in a Vanity Fair conversation that he "turned it down twice" when offered Haymitch Abernathy in "The Hunger Games," before director Gary Ross persuaded him to accept.

Zada portrays a younger Haymitch in the prequel "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," while Harrelson returns as the character he portrayed in the original films. Variety describes the franchise as billion-dollar and put the prequel's box-office opening last weekend at $120 million.

"Turned it down?" Zada asked.

"Yeah, it's stupid," Harrelson said. "I thought it was good, I read the books, really good, but I just don't think there's enough to do. I don't know if there's enough to do. It's an arbitrary, odd way of assessing it."

Harrelson said a single call from Ross changed his mind. Ross directed the first film, released in 2012.

"Woody, you have to do this part. I don't have a second choice. You have to play Haymitch," Harrelson said, recounting what Ross told him.

"And he just talked to me for about 10 minutes on the phone. I'm like, 'All right, okay, yeah, let's do it,'" Harrelson said.

Looking back on his time with the franchise, Harrelson said he "[I] Can't imagine not having had this experience in my life and knowing these people."

The timing of Harrelson's two refusals, including the stage of casting, was not clear.

After Ross, Francis Lawrence directed "Catching Fire," both parts of "Mockingjay," "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" and "Sunrise on the Reaping."

The prequel takes Haymitch's story back 25 years before the original series, when he is forced to compete in the second Quarter Quell. Its cast includes McKenna Grace, Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons and Elle Fanning.

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, who appeared in the original films, have small roles in the prequel alongside Harrelson. Jennifer Lawrence told host Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast that her return as Katniss was "unbelievable."

"It was so crazy. It was the same crew. It was the same AD, who I've worked with a million times because I love him. And with Josh [Hutcherson] and Woody [Harrelson] … it was so emotional," Jennifer Lawrence said.

"Sunrise on the Reaping" had its New York City premiere on Nov. 16, People reported, and the film is now in theaters.