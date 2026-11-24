Dax Shepard said on Monday’s episode of “Armchair Expert” that “this continuing narrative that I’m an abusive husband” to his wife, Kristen Bell, is “very offensive.” Shepard, 51, addressed the subject during an episode featuring actress Zosia Mamet. He spoke in part about an Instagram tribute Bell posted for their wedding anniversary in October 2025.

Bell, 46, marked 12 years of marriage with the post on Oct. 17, 2025. She quoted Shepard as having told her, “I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.”

Online critics said the post made light of domestic violence, in part because Bell shared it during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. NBC’s “Dateline” account commented “Screenshotted” on the post, TheWrap reported.

Shepard offered his account Monday. “Kristen had a joke years ago, we were watching ‘Dateline’ one time and you know everyone kills their rich spouse. This was actually me complimenting Kristen,” he said.

“Like, we’re both from nothing, right? And so I tried to compliment her, like, ‘Girl, you’re a gangster. Like, you’re f–king loaded. Like, you did it,’” he said.

Shepard recalled telling Bell, “I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, but I’m not going to.” He added, “She said that was one of the most romantic things anyone said to her. So, she posts that. She doesn’t say ‘Dateline.’”

But the Instagram caption now links his remark to a “Dateline” episode. It was unclear whether anyone had changed the caption.

“Then it’s like she’s on the ‘Today Show,’ and now we’re in this big thing, and then this whole cottage industry of women defending Kristen, that I’m like, I’m an abusive, dangerous man,” Shepard said.

In April, Shepard said Bell had learned about the criticism through her publicist but had not told him, so he remained unaware of it for about a week and a half.

Comedian Nikki Glaser said that month that she had prepared a joke about the post for the 2026 Golden Globes but cut it because she and Shepard are friends.

Shepard said a more recent dispute arose after “Kristen was saying I flirt with her by tipping a ton to waiters.” Bell said in October on the show that she found it attractive when “he just made someone else feel good.”

“The story is that I flirt with waitresses in front of Kristen,” Shepard said Monday, laughing. He said that version helped fuel the idea that Bell was in a controlling relationship.

Shepard also said Monday that Cher, who appeared as a guest in January, “said she wouldn’t pick me for Kristen.”

Co-host Monica Padman replied, “That’s not what happened, but that’s what then it got taken as,” Us Weekly reported.

During her January appearance, Cher called Bell “definitely the better half.”

Shepard had discussed the flirting account on the Nov. 9 episode, saying it had become another instance of him being portrayed as a terrible person.

“You know, like, to have given it my all to be the opposite of what, now, some group of people is saying I am is hard, of course. So hard. I don’t love it,” Shepard said on that episode. He added that he had grown up around men who behaved “a certain way,” devoted his life to acting differently and does not yell at his children, Us Weekly reported.