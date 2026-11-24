France's Carême won Best Drama Series at the 54th International Emmy Awards in Manhattan on Monday, while Argentina's División Palermo earned the comedy prize, Netflix's only win of the night.

The ceremony took place at the New York Hilton Midtown, with Shrinking actor and two-time Primetime Emmy nominee Michael Urie as host. It drew 64 nominees from 22 countries.

Netflix had entered as the clear frontrunner with nine nominations, including every one of the four Best Comedy slots, The Hollywood Reporter reported. The company took home one trophy.

That award went to the second season of División Palermo, known as Community Squad, from K&S Films and Netflix.

The Hollywood Reporter described drama winner Carême as a French foodie-themed period series; its credits go to VVZ, Shine Fiction and Apple TV, France. It prevailed over A Thousand Blows, Menem and Real Kashmir Football Club in a category with no Netflix nominee, one of the few without one.

The United Kingdom collected more awards than any other country, with nine trophies, according to Deadline.

Bobby Schofield contributed to that total with Best Performance by an Actor for Unforgivable, the BBC drama from LA Productions. His fellow nominees were Javier Cámara for Jakarta, Ricardo Darín for Netflix's The Eternaut and Ian Roberts for Prime Video's A Kind of Madness.

Two other British winners were Prisoner 951, from Dancing Ledge Productions for the BBC, in TV Movie/Miniseries, and Mindhouse Productions' Louis Theroux: The Settlers in Documentary. Sky News took News for 24 Hours in the Kill Zone, while Zandland and ITV's Exposure: Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel's War won Current Affairs.

The second season of Twofour's Educating Yorkshire won Non-Scripted Entertainment. British programs swept all three children's categories. The Scarecrows' Wedding won Kids: Animation, Dexter Procter: The 10-Year-Old Doctor took Kids: Live-Action and Horrible Science received Kids: Factual & Entertainment.

Belgium's Mona Mina Leon won Best Performance by an Actress for Holy Sh\*t, the Flemish dramedy from Fobic Films and Streamz. Leon beat Bárbara Mori for Lucca's World, Park Ji-hyun for You and Everything Else and Sheridan Smith for ITV's I Fought the Law. Two of those three were Netflix nominees.

Belgium picked up another award for Short-Form Series with De Klas van 2000 (The Class of 2000). Arts Programming went to Germany's Der Talentierte Mr. F (The Talented Mr. F), while Turkey's Leyla, from Ay Yapim, took Telenovela.

Giant Films' South African production The Philipstown Wirecar Grand Prix won Sports Documentary.

Bela Bajaria received the International Emmy Founders Award, and Gerhard Zeiler was honored with the Directorate Award. Former Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav presented Zeiler's award, The Hollywood Reporter reported.