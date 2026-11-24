Carey Washington Vinson, 19, the son of Escambia County Commissioner Joe Vinson, was fatally shot in his tent Sunday night near Florida's Blackwater River, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Chief Deputy Randy Tifft said the shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. and a 911 call reached the sheriff's office immediately afterward. Deputies found Carey Vinson with a gunshot wound to the head, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His father announced the death Monday in a social media post. "I don't know how to say this. Our son Carey Washington Vinson is dead," Joe Vinson wrote.

The District 4 commissioner wrote that Carey was camping with friends on the river when "a gunshot from outside their campsite struck him in his tent." "We are shocked and heartbroken about our sweet boy," he wrote.

The friends had camped at several spots and on sandbars along the river since Friday. At the time of the shooting, a vehicle was parked across the river, down from their campsite, Tifft said, and witnesses heard gunshots from the opposite bank.

"Individuals who were camping in the area reported seeing headlights across the river," Tifft said. He said a vehicle was heard starting and departing after the gunshots.

Who fired the shots and what they were aiming at remained unknown. Fox News reported that law enforcement had not said whether the shooting was intentional or accidental, while People reported that authorities had no vehicle description.

Tifft said investigators were "working diligently to determine the identity of the shooter and the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident." "We've dedicated all of our resources to this, and our prayers go out to the Vinson family as we try to get them some type of closure," he told People.

"It's an ongoing investigation, and I don't have any more details at this time," Joe Vinson wrote.

Joe Vinson took office as District 4 commissioner "last week." Elected earlier this year, he is Escambia County's first non-party-affiliated county commissioner.

Carey Vinson finished seventh at the 2025 Incubate Debate National Championship in Sarasota, Florida.

Congratulations to Carey Vinson, who placed Seventh at the 2025 Incubate Debate National Championship!



Carey participated in wide-ranging final round debates on DOGE and the Department of Education, which were scored by a distinguished panel of fifteen judges that included — Incubate Debate (@IncubateDebate) June 16, 2025

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons offered the family condolences on Facebook. "There are simply no words that can ease the pain of losing a child," he wrote.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office asked anyone with information or who saw suspicious activity nearby to call 850-983-1190, option 1. People can submit anonymous tips to Santa Rosa Crime Stoppers at 850-437-7867 or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

"Even information that may seem insignificant could prove helpful to investigators," the sheriff's office said. Investigators are still processing the scene and will provide further information when appropriate, the office said.