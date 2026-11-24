Records unsealed Monday night show federal prosecutors are investigating alleged offenses involving Ilhan Omar dating from 1980 to the present. The records stem from the October search of her Washington home.

On Oct. 12, weeks ahead of the midterm elections, Homeland Security Investigations agents searched the Minnesota Democrat's home. Omar subsequently won a fifth House term. She has not been charged and denies wrongdoing.

Chief U.S. District Judge James Boasberg allowed the release of 169 pages, with dozens entirely blacked out. The records do not identify the crimes or laws under investigation. The 67-page affidavit explaining the grounds for the search remains sealed.

"The United States believes ILHAN has committed (REDACTED) crimes over decades — beginning long before she was ever in Congress," Associate Deputy Attorney General Alessandra Serano wrote in an earlier filing.

Serano also wrote in that earlier filing, "Nothing in the search warrant affidavit, briefing, or oral argument indicates that the United States's case has anything to do with ILHAN's professional life."

Prosecutors wrote in an Oct. 7 brief that the inquiry had "no potential overlap with the Member's congressional work." They said investigators did not seek material protected by legislative privilege.

A separate brief supporting the affidavit described a search for evidence of violations "involving Ilhan Nur Said Elmi a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, and occurring between 1980 to the present." Omar's congressional biography gives her birthday as Oct. 4, 1982.

The reason for the government's use of 1980 as the starting date was unclear.

Omar calls search political

Omar has previously called the search "an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement." Her office said after the raid, "No president should be able to use the power of the federal government to intimidate his political enemies."

NBC News sought comment from her office about the released documents but received no immediate response. President Donald Trump has denied involvement in the search.

Magistrate required special procedures

Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh repeatedly asked the Justice Department to explain its probable cause theory. The department said the affidavit underwent several rounds of revisions.

The government argued that searching the home of a serving member of Congress did not implicate the Speech or Debate Clause.

"The government says no. This Court sees it differently," Sharbaugh wrote in an Oct. 9 order.

The government notified the House Counsel's office, which said Speech or Debate protection could not apply to a member's private home. Sharbaugh found the clause at least partly relevant because the search concerned Omar's home. When he signed the warrant Oct. 9, he allowed Omar to assert Speech or Debate immunity before the government examined seized items.

The government planned to take Omar's papers and photographs, as well as computers, thumb drives, cellphones and other devices she owned, used or controlled. The inventory of items taken is entirely redacted. Omar has said agents took 17 items, including old phones she said belonged to her and one of her daughters.

Fox News reported that agents took her personal phone, computer and passport; it also reported that authorities have her DNA.

Trump administration officials have said the investigation relates to Omar's immigration to the United States as a child. Unnamed sources told Fox News that investigators are examining whether Omar, her late father or both lied on her citizenship paperwork. Omar immigrated from Somalia in 1995 and became a naturalized citizen in 2000.

Most records stay sealed

Prosecutors called the matter a "preindictment investigation." They opposed releasing the records, saying disclosure could damage the inquiry before authorities complete their review of seized material and decide on charges.

News organizations including NBCUniversal News Group, The Associated Press, CNN and The Washington Post had sought access from the court.

Boasberg agreed that most records should remain sealed, but ordered public release of the exchange concerning Omar's Speech or Debate rights. He permitted disclosure only if it did not identify witnesses or expose evidence that could compromise the case.

The media group has until Nov. 30 to challenge the redactions.