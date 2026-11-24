Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struck the fastest century in List A cricket history on Tuesday, taking 28 balls to reach 100 for India A against the UAE in Doha.

He surpassed Jake Fraser-McGurk’s 29-ball century for South Australia against Tasmania, scored in Adelaide in 2023. Sooryavanshi also eclipsed the Indian mark of 32 balls, set by Bihar teammate Sakibul Gani against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

India A needed victory to advance. The Group B contest in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 carried a place in the semi-finals for India A if it won.

The UAE had posted 249 for eight in 50 overs before Sooryavanshi began the chase. Harpreet Singh Bhatia, a former India domestic batter, led the UAE with a career-best 130, The Times of India reported.

Harshit Rana and Arshad Khan struck early, taking two wickets between them. Khan ended the innings with four for 43.

Sooryavanshi answered with three sixes off Zahid Ali in the first over as India A pursued 250. Alongside opening partner Abhishek Sharma, he helped take the score to 68 in 3.3 overs.

Sharma departed for 12 from five balls, while Sooryavanshi brought up his fifty off 16 deliveries.

That half-century gave Sooryavanshi two List A fifties in 16 balls or fewer, making him the first batter to reach the mark twice. His other came off 11 balls for India A against Sri Lanka A in a tri-series final in Colombo.

India A reached its hundred in five overs, the fastest team century in List A one-day cricket where ball-by-ball data is available. The previous record belonged to New Zealand, which reached 100 in 6.3 overs against Sri Lanka in Christchurch in 2015.

Sooryavanshi later reached 150 off 40 balls, bettering his own List A record for the fastest 150, The Indian Express reported. The newspaper counted 22 sixes in his innings, surpassing the Indian List A mark of 16 jointly held by Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The overall List A record is 23 sixes, hit by D'Arcy Short for Western Australia against Queensland in 2018.

Tuesday’s hundred was Sooryavanshi’s second in List A cricket. He had played 13 matches in the format before this game.

His earlier tournament scores were 11 against Nepal and 26 against Pakistan A. The Indian Express said Sooryavanshi recently became the youngest captain in T20 cricket when he led Bihar in the opening round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

It was not immediately known how his innings ended or whether India A won and reached the semi-finals.