Intruders broke into Anmer Hall, Prince William and Kate's country home on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, while the family was away, The Sun reported Tuesday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were at their main residence, Forest Lodge in Windsor, with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Telegraph said police were investigating, while The Independent and LBC said the intruders wore masks. The Telegraph and The Independent placed the break-in on Monday night, but Page Six said it happened Tuesday.

A National Police Service plane was seen circling the Sandringham royal estate on Monday evening. Residents of Dersingham described police stopping them and a large police presence in the village of Anmer.

One local said an officer expected the heavy police presence to continue beyond the night, but that residents need not worry about themselves or buildings.

Norfolk Police had not confirmed the incident or given immediate comment. A Kensington Palace spokesperson for William said the office does not comment on security matters.

It was not immediately clear whether anything was stolen or damaged, or whether any intruders had been identified or arrested.

The report follows an earlier break-in on another royal estate. Two masked individuals entered Shaw Farm on the Windsor Castle Estate in 2024.

Anmer Hall is a red brick Georgian mansion with 10 bedrooms on the monarch's private Sandringham estate, a short drive from Sandringham House. Queen Elizabeth II gave the home to William and Kate as a wedding present in 2011.

The property has a tennis court and a swimming pool. The Independent said it received a new roof costing £500,000, along with a garden room, changes to the front driveway's landscaping and a new nursery for George and Charlotte.

The family was understood to have withdrawn to Anmer Hall, away from public view, after Kate announced her cancer diagnosis two years ago.

William and Kate have called Forest Lodge, a grade II listed mansion, their "forever home."