The Tennessee Titans hold the projected No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft after Week 11, ahead of two teams with matching records on a strength-of-schedule tiebreaker.

Tennessee, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Miami Dolphins are all 1-9, but the Titans have played the weakest schedule of the three. Los Angeles is second in the projected order, followed by Miami.

Record determines draft position, and strength of schedule serves as the first tiebreaker. Entering Week 12, NFL.com puts Tennessee's strength of schedule at .466, compared with .529 for the Chargers.

Miami's figure is .612.

With seven games remaining, the three teams have two fewer wins than every other club, and Sports Illustrated said the top pick appears likely to go to one of them. Los Angeles ranks last in NFL scoring, while Miami is tied for second-last.

Since the NFL adopted a 17-game schedule, no team has ended a season below 2-15. The three current leaders cannot all finish 1-16 because Miami hosts Los Angeles at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 16.

The Chargers fell to the New York Jets on Sunday, giving New York its third victory of the season. The Jets carried the ball 37 times for 165 yards.

That victory put New York at 3-8, two wins ahead of each of the three teams at the top of the draft order. The Jets hold the projected Nos. 4 and 5 picks, having obtained the Indianapolis Colts' first-rounder in the Sauce Gardner trade.

New York has another first-round selection, currently 15th, from the Quinnen Williams trade with Dallas. The Jets will receive whichever is better of the Cowboys' own pick or Green Bay's original selection, which Dallas obtained in the Micah Parsons trade.

Against Tennessee on Sunday, Dallas gained 155 rushing yards and scored three rushing touchdowns.

Titans quarterback Cam Ward has thrown for 200 yards in three consecutive games, with multiple touchdown passes in each, Bleacher Report reported. The outlet argued that Tennessee should select Jeremiah Smith at No. 1 if it remains committed to Ward.

Tennessee holds Chicago's first-rounder as well, having received it in the trade of defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. The Bears are 8-2, and their pick currently stands at No. 28.

The Titans also dealt safety Amani Hooker at the deadline. Tennessee selected first and fourth in the past two drafts.

Miami has a quarterback decision ahead, according to NFL.com. Injured quarterback Malik Willis remains under contract, and the Dolphins must decide whether to select a quarterback early in 2027 or address other roster needs first.

Week 12 begins with Green Bay at the Rams on Wednesday, followed by the Eagles at Dallas on Thursday. Tennessee visits Jacksonville and Miami hosts the Jets, while the Chargers welcome the New England Patriots, who will be without injured quarterback Drake Maye, according to Sports Illustrated.

The draft is scheduled for April 29 through May 1 at the National Mall outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, according to Yahoo Sports.