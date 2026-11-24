CCTV reported Tuesday that Chen Jining, Shanghai's Communist Party chief and a Politburo member, is under investigation by the party's leading disciplinary agency on suspicion of serious breaches of discipline and law.

Chen, 62, is the fourth member of the Politburo formed in 2022 to face an investigation or removal. He is the first Shanghai party secretary investigated while in office since Chen Liangyu in 2006. Chen joined the Politburo and took charge of Shanghai's party committee in 2022.

State-run news agency Xinhua said the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection is investigating Chen over "suspected severe violations of discipline and laws." In China, "violations of discipline and law" commonly serves as a euphemism for corruption, the South China Morning Post and Channel NewsAsia reported.

The official statement gave no further details, The Associated Press reported. The AP described Chen as the latest senior official targeted by President Xi Jinping's long-running anti-corruption campaign.

It was not immediately known whether Chen has made a statement or been removed from either of his posts.

Four cases in one Politburo term

The National Commission of Supervision is conducting the investigation with the party's disciplinary commission, the South China Morning Post reported. The newspaper said a single Politburo term has not seen four members placed under investigation in decades.

Three members preceded Chen. He Weidong, Zhang Youxia and Ma Xingrui had already lost their places on the 24-member body before Tuesday's announcement.

Channel NewsAsia described Tuesday's announcement as unexpected. The broadcaster said Chen's investigation marks a further escalation of Xi's widening anti-graft campaign, which has reduced the party's senior leadership ranks and depleted the military's top command.

A public disciplinary investigation generally points toward an official's eventual political downfall at Chen's rank, the broadcaster said.

Xi has pursued the campaign for more than a decade, carrying out purges on a scale unseen since Mao Zedong's rule. He has also pressed the Communist Party to enforce greater discipline.

Shanghai's role in leadership

Shanghai is China's financial hub. The city's party secretary job has traditionally been viewed as a route into the country's top leadership.

Premier Li Qiang previously held the post. Vice President Han Zheng led Shanghai's party committee before taking a central leadership role. Xi briefly headed the city's party organization in 2007 before joining the Politburo Standing Committee, China's highest decision-making body.

Chen followed an unusual path through the official ranks. He trained as an environmental scientist and received a doctorate from Imperial College London.

He worked his way up to the presidency of Tsinghua University before taking a government post as environmental protection minister. He later held senior municipal posts in Beijing and became the capital's mayor.