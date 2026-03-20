As Barron Trump Turns 20, Insider Sparks Talks of a ‘Rekindled’ Relationship

As Barron Trump turns 20, there has been an increasing interest in his relationships and career. The youngest Trump child reportedly rekindled his relationship with his girlfriend in November 2025. And on the career front, it seems he has inherited the family gene for making wise business moves.

Barron is Melania Trump’s only child, and he has largely been kept out of the spotlight. And on his birthday, says Irish Star, speculation is rife about his relationships and what his future plans are now that he is moving out of his teens.

The Trump family have never confirmed that Barron reconciled with his girlfriend after they split. But they also never publicly acknowledged that he was even in a relationship.

Barron Trump relationship status after rekindling secret romance as he turns 20https://t.co/md8wprSvjQ — Irish Star US (@IrishStarUS) March 20, 2026

Their “secret romance” was intentionally kept out of the public eye to protect both of them. “It was about protecting something real,” so they kept it private. An insider revealed that “they were approaching their one-year anniversary in January, and that mattered to him.” But now the couple has reunited after some time apart. “There’s no bitterness — just the continuation of something that clearly matters,” a source said.

There was a renewed interest in Barron’s private light during Donald Trump’s Presidential campaign in 2024 and again when he enrolled at New York University. Rumors about his love life have ranged from private dates to a widely debunked hoax that linked him to an Argentine dancer. Recently, some people floated the idea of him dating — and marrying — Denmark’s Princess Isabella as part of a geopolitical fantasy involving Greenland.

MAGA has formulated the idea for Barron Trump to marry Princess Isabella in an effort to get Donald Trump to have Greenland. https://t.co/PcfKGmRtoi — Radar Online (@radar_online) January 8, 2026

Along with conversations about his relationship, he is also entering a new phase in his life. Not only does Barron bring out a” different side” to Donald, but he is also career-focused and starting a new business venture. He also invests in cryptocurrency that have apparently increased his estimated net worth.

Barron is reportedly worth a cool $85 million. Trump has set his son up for life with stocks, shares, and even some real estate. There are also claims that he built and shook a $15o million empire.

As far as what he is like, people close to the Trump family reveal that he has inherited both his parents’ genes. “Those who know him say that he is a carbon copy of his father, yet… more like his mother,” they say. Trump has been known to brag about his youngest son, sharing that he has “unbelievable” tech aptitude.

Japanese PM @takaichi_sanae: “Tomorrow is the birthday of your son, Mr. Barron Trump, and I know he has grown up so much, into a very tall, good looking gentleman. As I see you, Donald, it is very clear where he got it… please convey my sincere happy birthday wishes to him.”❤️ pic.twitter.com/T6Nha38WIu — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 19, 2026

On the eve of his birthday, Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi mentioned him in her speech while on a special 3-day visit to Washington. “Donald, tomorrow is the birthday of your son, Mr. Barron Trump, and I know he has grown up so much into a very tall, good-looking gentleman. As I see you, Donald, it is very clear where he got it. Of course, from his parents. There is no doubt about it,” she said.

Even though there is growing interest in Barron’s personal life, including his current relationship status, he remains discreet.