How Barron Trump Built (and Shook) a $150 Million Empire

Out of all the children of President Donald Trump, Barron Trump has kept the lowest profile. While his mother appears to keep him out of public profile, his decision to follow in his dad’s footsteps to become a businessman has already been widely noted.

One of the many strengths of the 19-year-old Barron is his technological skills and his role in his father’s presidential campaign, helping him to connect with Gen Z. According to Forbes, he expanded his knowledge by learning more about crypto and tried to multiply his father’s fortune.

He used his understanding and cofounded World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency company. The company was founded two months before the 2024 presidential election, which surged after Trump became president for the second time.

Things have not gone the way he had planned. According to Robinhood, the company has been facing constant losses. However, that did not stop Barron Trump from catapulting his net worth to $150 million, as he got 10% of the $1.5 billion revenue that was added to his family’s treasury.

BARRON TRUMP JUST GOT FULLY LIQUIDATED ON HIS LONGS. AFTER A 100% WIN RATE ON 14 TRADES , DADDY TRUMP FINALLY LET HIM DOWN LOSSING $45 MILLION IN A SINGLE TRADE. NOT EVEN INSIDERS ARE WINNING 😳 pic.twitter.com/YfakoSyj2Y — Cowboy ( 🐂 Arc ) (@CryptoCowboy_AU) November 3, 2025

In a separate report by The Wall Street Journal, the president owned 70% of the company, while unknown family members owned the remaining 30%. In January 2026, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan bought a 49% stake in the company for a lucrative $500 million. This business move would have increased his overall net worth.

Earlier this month, the 19-year-old launched a new business venture. According to reports from Newsweek, he filed documents in Florida and Delaware in January 2026. His name was present alongside four other individuals as a director of Sollos Yerba Mate Inc. The business is a beverage company that deals with a popular South American caffeinated herbal tea.

The drink gained popularity following FIFA 2022, and its proven health benefits, along with a unique cultural experience, have led to its growing demand for the natural energy-boosting drink. The report further stated that the SEC filings showed that the business had $1 million in capital through private investment.

The reputed media house clarified that they were unsure if the Barron who was mentioned in the filing is the president’s son. But with the business filed close to Mar-a-Lago and two company directors attending the same high school as the teenager, it likely is the barron we all know of. Additionally, the company formation follows a previous business venture by him.

Barron Trump is launching his own luxury real estate company, focusing on high-end real estate projects such as properties and golf courses in Utah, Arizona, and Idaho. pic.twitter.com/JoTlUdyf7i — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 21, 2025

While Trump’s youngest child has been involved in two different business ventures, he is also engaged in a third venture that aligns perfectly with his father’s passion. According to Newsweek, Barron entered the real estate business in 2024, with the company called Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc.

Following the presidential election, his firm was dissolved. Since then, the plan has been put on pause. However, one of the partners of the dissolved firm told the press that they are making plans to relaunch it.

However, there have been no further updates regarding the real estate company.