Barron Trump Enters Beverage Industry With Surprising New Startup

President Donald Trump’s 19-year-old son, Barron Trump, is stepping into the business world. With a new venture that signals ambitions beyond politics and family legacy, he is proving that he’s not just the president’s son but an entrepreneur in his own right.

As per public filings, Barron is now listed as one of five directors of Sollos Yerba Mate Inc. It is a newly formed beverage company focused on selling a South American tea-based drink often called the “drink of the Gods.”

According to the Irish Star, the incorporation documents were filed in Florida and Delaware in January. Also, as Newsweek reported, the company has raised $1 million in capital through a private placement.

The business is reportedly operating near the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, sometimes referred to as the “Winter White House.”

Barron Trump is listed as a director of Sollos Yerba Mate, per SEC filings. The Delaware startup has raised $1M and is targeting a spring DTC launch.

The company describes itself as a “clean-ingredient, functional lifestyle beverage brand.” In addition to Barron Trump, other directors listed in official paperwork include Spencer Bernstein, Rodolfo Castillo, Stephen Hall, and Valentino Gomez.

Yerba mate, the hero product of the new venture, is a traditional South American drink made from the dried leaves of the Ilex paraguariensis plant. It is highly popular in countries such as Argentina, Uruguay, and Brazil.

The beverage is known for its strong, bitter taste and natural caffeine content. Supporters often praise it for providing steady energy without the jittery effects people often get with coffee.

The drink has also gained popularity in the United States in recent years, thanks to the broader wellness trend. Since it is rich in antioxidants and vitamins, it has become common among athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Uruguayan soccer players, for example, are known for carrying large quantities of yerba mate during international tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup, as part of their training routines.

Barron’s expansion into the beverage industry comes while he is pursuing higher education. He began his freshman year at New York University in September 2024. He is also enrolled at NYU’s Stern School of Business, one of the country’s top-ranked business programs.

His father previously spoke about his son’s abilities, saying two years ago, “He’s a very high aptitude child, but he’s no longer a child… he’s doing great.”

Public records show Barron Trump is stepping into the beverage industry as a director of SOLLOS Yerba Mate Inc., a new company based near Mar-a-Lago. The president's son is one of five directors behind the brand, described as a "lifestyle beverage brand built…"

It is important to note that this is not Barron’s first attempt at entrepreneurship. In mid-2024, he launched a real estate company. But the firm was dissolved months later, around the time President Trump’s second presidential campaign gained momentum and demanded greater public attention from the family.

Barron has largely stayed out of the political spotlight compared to his older siblings. Still, his upbringing is largely influenced by business culture.

In 2015, his mother, former First Lady Melania Trump, said that from a young age, Barron “wanted to be like daddy,” referring to President Trump’s long career in real estate and branding.

Whether Sollos Yerba Mate Inc. will make it big in the competitive functional beverage market remains to be seen. But with formal filings complete, funding secured, and a high-profile name attached, Barron Trump’s latest move marks a clear step toward building a brand of his own.