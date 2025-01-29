How Does Barron Trump Have a Whopping Net Worth of $80 Million While Still Being a Student?

With Donald Trump’s return to the White House, there has been a massive surge in the popularity of his youngest son, Barron Trump. The 18-year-old made a strong presence at his father’s inauguration ceremony held on January 20 in Washington DC. He even helped Trump connect with Gen Z voters during the presidential election campaigns.

After witnessing his charm, confidence, and influence, several followers of Donald Trump are hoping to see Barron as the President of the United States in the future.

Barron Trump has just entered New York University to pursue higher education. Though he is still a teenager and hasn’t started earning on his own yet, he is unbelievably rich, thanks to his billionaire father.

Barron Trump just shook hands with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris This kid will be our President one day. Bet on it. pic.twitter.com/wzT10qf7F0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 20, 2025

Barron Trump’s Net Worth

At the age of 18, Barron Trump is said to have a whopping net worth of $80 million, as per National World. He has acquired this massive wealth from family assets and trust funds created by Donald Trump.

The report claims that Barron owns a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Palm Beach, Florida which is currently valued at $11 million. His other real -estate properties include a 30-acre estate in Bedminster, New Jersey. It is valued at $19 million.

Donald Trump’s trust funds for Barron include investments in companies like Amazon and Alphabet. Furthermore, a recent report has suggested that Barron is already working on his first venture. Following in the footsteps of his father, Barron will step into the real estate business.

Barron will also inherit a handsome part of Donald Trump’s wealth. Author Mary Jordan in her book, The Art of Her Deal, revealed that Melania renegotiated her prenuptial agreement years ago to ensure that Barron wouldn’t be treated unfairly in Donald Trump’s will.

Who Is The Richest Sibling In The Trump Family?

Tiffany Trump, who is Donald’s only daughter with Marla Maples, is believed to have a net worth of $10 million, as per South China Morning Post. However, her total net worth may have increased after her wedding to Michael Boulos in 2022. The Lebanese-Nigerian businessman is the heir to a multi-billion dollar family fortune.

Donald Trump Jr., who serves as the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, has accumulated a massive wealth for himself at 46 years of age. He is reported to have a jaw-dropping $350 million of wealth to his name. Eric Trump is also believed to have a similar net worth.

I LOVE THIS ❤️ Ivanka Trump laughs and slaps Barron Trump on the arm while Barron laughs SUCH AN UPGRADE pic.twitter.com/i3C9KY3OXe — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) January 21, 2025

The richest sibling, however, is believed to be Ivanka Trump, as she has a combined net worth of $800 million with her husband, Jared Kushner. Ivanka worked as a senior advisor for the Trump administration till 2021.