Donald Trump’s Supporters Predict when Barron will become President of The United States—Claim, “He’s Born to Lead”

Donald Trump fans seemed to have already pledged their loyalty to Barron Trump. The 18-year-old’s demeanour at the inauguration ceremony was endlessly praised by fans on social media. Several netizens even put their confidence in the teenager claiming that he would be the President of the United States in the future.

Barron Trump has been kept away from the media and public eye as much as possible. The youngest Trump child made a rare appearance at his father’s inauguration and left the internet charmed. His interaction with his father’s opposition is what stood out to people.

After Donald Trump was sworn in as the President of the United States, Barron could be seen walking over to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The teenager greeted the Democrats by shaking their hands and wishing them a “good day.”

Barron Trump just shook hands with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris This kid will be our President one day. Bet on it. pic.twitter.com/wzT10qf7F0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 20, 2025

Barron’s gesture did not go unnoticed, clips of the interaction went viral as people praised the young man for being classy. Another user noted that the teenager had been “raised well.” A third user chimed in while writing, “What a well raised, well-mannered young man.”

A user posted the clip of the interaction on X and wrote, “Barron Trump just shook hands with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris This kid will be our President one day. Bet on it.” Several other people agreed with the opinion. “Said the same thing this morning. He is born to lead,” a comment under the post read.

Some fans took it one step ahead by making merch to support Barron Trump if he ever runs for President. Badges that read “Barron Trump President 2044” can now be bought on eBay.

Fans chose the year 2044 because factoring Barron’s age in consideration. The teenager who is now 18 will turn 35 in 2042. The next elections Barron would be eligible to run after turning 35 would be the 2044 elections.

Barron for President in 2044? Why the Trump dynasty may be looking to its youngest son | News from the USA pic.twitter.com/dpMcJZUxl1 — Today’s News (@xTodayNews) November 17, 2024

Donald Trump acknowledged his son and how Barron played a crucial role in securing the youth vote. The President mentioned how the 18-year-old “understood the market.”

The Republican shared how Barron “knew” the youth vote. “He said, ‘Dad, you’ve got to go out, do Joe Rogan, do these guys. And we did. We did. Joe Rogan was great. They were all great, right?” Trump said in his speech.

During an interview with Fox News, Melania shared how Barron’s insights have always been useful to her campaign. According to his mother, the teenager was “very vocal… he brought in so many young people.”

The youngest Trump heir seems to be blessed on the political front. Donald Trump’s senior advisor Jason Miller has praised Barron. “Hats off to the young man,” Miller told Sky News. “Every single recommendation he’s had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold,” he added.

In other news, Barron Trump is also reportedly gearing up to relaunch his luxury real estate company. The company was previously registered under the name Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc.

It was officially dissolved on November 2o24 after Trump won the election. Cameron Roxburg who is a partner in the venture mentioned that they were in the process of “working out logistics” and “might relaunch.”