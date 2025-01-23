Kamala Harris Considers Husband Doug Emhoff ‘Dead Weight’, Reportedly Blames Him for Recent Election Loss

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who fought the 2024 election like a pro, does not seem to be in a good spot. After her defeat to Republican opponent Donald Trump on November 6, 2024, she urged her supporters to continue the “fight” and stay organized and engaged in shaping America’s future for the better. Meanwhile, recent reports from Radar claimed that Kamala’s personal life has hit a rough patch, as her marriage to Doug Emhoff is under strain after the unexpected election results.

Reportedly, Harris is said to view her husband as “dead weight,” with insiders claiming she partially blames him for her political defeat. Uncertain about the future aspects of her political career, Kamala Harris is now aiming to include a potential run for Governor of California in 2026, as well as a New York-based Big Law job, which would force her to travel and share her time between coasts.

Reports suggest that there is a lot of blaming between the two, as Kamala Harris is now reconsidering her marriage since Doug Emhoff was of no help during her time in office. Sources as per RADAR said, “Doug did Kamala no favors during the election—frankly, he looked like a hypocritical a– after the bombshells that he had got his child’s nanny pregnant while married to his first wife and assaulted his ex-girlfriend on the heels of his ‘I am woman’ crusade.'”

The couple, who have been together since 2014, were spotted together sharing smiles at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, who passed away in December 2024, alongside Donald Trump’s recent inauguration ceremony. Yet, sources claim that tension has been brewing behind closed doors for quite some time now.

Moreover, RADAR also revealed that Doug Emhoff does not have a glorious track record from the past as bombshell allegations surfaced about his previous relationship, which include alleged claims that he impregnated his child’s nanny while married to his first wife and assaulted an ex-girlfriend. These scandals reportedly overshadowed Harris’ campaign and diminished the image of her supportive, feminist husband.

Furthermore, although the couple seem to be united and affectionate towards each other during their public appearances and media talks, the truth is that Harris has been frustrated with her husband for a while. A source close to the lady said, “I see the signs that all is not hunky dory in the Harris household.” and claimed that Harris is reportedly unhappy with the situation. She is concerned that her next career steps could require substantial sacrifices or relocation as a whole.

Insiders also noted the strain of comparisons to Harris’ previous relationships. “It’s not like she hasn’t had men help further her career before,” a source claimed, referencing her past linked to 90-year-old former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown. “But now, what does Doug do for her?”

For context, Kamala Harris was first linked with Brown in 1994 while he was legally married at the time, but he had reportedly been estranged from his wife, Blanche Brown, since 1981, as reported by PEOPLE. While Harris and Brown split up in 1995 and she moved ahead in life and settled down with Doug Emhoff, recent reports suggest that the cracks between the couple may be growing amidst Kamala Harris’s questionable political career and after the loss.