Harris Tells Young Voters to Stay in the Fight Ahead of Donald Trump’s Second Term as POTUS

Kamala Harris asks young voters to ‘stay in the fight’ ahead of Donald Trump’s re-election as the President of the United States. Harris, who has kept a low profile ever since her electoral defeat against Donald Trump, recently visited Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Maryland.

Governor Wes Moore welcomed Harris to celebrate the youth who are serving their communities. In her speech, she urged the young voters to continue their fight for equality, rights, and a fair economy. Other prominent leaders present at the event were Lieutenant Governor Aruna K. Miller and U.S. Senator-elect Angela Alsobrooks.

Harris appealed to the young people not to feel dejected over the Democrats’ loss of control of both houses of Congress. She asked her audience to continue pursuing the future by advocating for opportunity, freedom, fairness, decency, and dignity.

“To all the young leaders who are here, I thank you for your service to the people of Maryland. Each one of you has decided to dedicate yourself to the work of service. This service will affect people who may never know your names, but their lives will forever be touched positively because of your work and dedication,” she said.

“Today, I came by to express my gratitude for the work you and so many across our nation have been doing to lift up our fellow Americans. I am also here to reaffirm our shared commitment to the work ahead because, in moments like these, the true test of our character is how resilient and persistent we are to pursue the future that we all can see – an America where we are guided by the ideals that have always defined us when we are at our best: dignity and decency, fairness, freedom, and opportunity for all.”, she added.

Kamala Harris claimed to have received “tens of thousands of letters” from people across the nation expressing disappointment after the election result. Encouraging the crowd, she said, “Folks have said to me that they’re not sure whether they have the strength, much less the desire, to stay in the fight. But let me be clear: No one can walk away. No one can walk away. We must say in the fight, every one of us.”

She concluded the speech by saying, “Everyone, please, get some rest over the holidays and spend time with the people you love,”. “And then I urge you … I challenge you to come back ready, ready to chart our path into the future, chin up, shoulders back and forever impatient for change … and be ready to get back to work fighting for opportunity and freedom, fighting for fairness and dignity, back to work fighting for this country we love and the future we share.”

In the same speech, Harris didn’t address her future, including the possibility of a bid to be governor of her home state of California in 2026 or another presidential run in 2028. She went on to thank the audience which included high school and college students, recent graduates, and apprentices who have been active in their local communities. The November 5th election result saw Kamala Harris lose all seven battleground states, the Electoral College vote, and the popular vote to Donald Trump. The electoral college elected Trump to be the 47th POTUS over Harris by a vote of 312 to 226.