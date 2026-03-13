Amid Barron Trump’s New Business Venture, Reports of His $150 Million Net Worth Resurface

Since Donald Trump returned to the Presidency, his youngest son, Barron Trump, has been seen little by the public. However, while there is a mystery surrounding Barron, 19, it turns out he is already contributing to the Trump family’s net worth.

Currently, Barron is a student at New York University’s Stern School of Business, and he is already showing his business abilities. As he gets ready to launch his own beverage company, this isn’t the first venture by the teen. Ahead of his new business venture, reports on Barron’s estimated net worth have resurfaced and are being widely covered by the media.

According to Forbes, Barron could have a net worth of more than $150 million. Forbes reported in October 2025 that Barron is one of the cofounders of World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency company started by his older brothers, Don Jr. and Eric, and his father.

JUST IN📷Barron Trump, Son of US president Trump made a huge $140 million of profit within a week after purchasing $30 million worth of before the US-Israel strikes on Tehran. pic.twitter.com/uNKRGkFr27 — Amerika is the homeland of the indigenous🕊️ 🌷 (@Aydn84362352) March 12, 2026

As Trump won the presidency for a second time, the company had already added more than $1.5 billion to the Trump family’s wealth, and Barron owns around 10 percent, or $150 million. Moreover, as that figure is from October 2025, the figure is likely even higher now.

Meanwhile, according to business registration documents filed in Florida and Delaware in January, the teenager is one of five partners in Sollos Yerba Mate Inc. Yerba Mate is a traditional herbal tea from South America and has recently increased in popularity as a lifestyle drink and coffee substitute in the US.

This business move offers Barron Trump a solid chance in a highly competitive market. According to the company’s official LinkedIn page, it is a “lifestyle beverage brand built around yerba mate and clean, functional ingredients.”

According to NCCO data, the global beverages market was valued at $175.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $339.6 billion by 2030.

On the papers, the teen is listed as a director of the business, together with his partners, Spencer Bernstein, Rudolfo Castello, Stephen Hall and Valentino Gomez. Meanwhile, the headquarters of the business is located in Palm Beach, Florida, around a mile from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

Melania Trump on Barron, who is 19 years old: “You need to be there for a child nonstop, especially at that age that Barron is” pic.twitter.com/b4OwBcEL85 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 29, 2026

According to US Securities and Exchange Commission documents, Sollos Yerba Mate Inc secured $1 million in funding via a private placement. The filing listed the names of the five partners along with the business address.

For the inspiration behind the company, it is noted that growing up in South Florida, where the “lifestyle was shaped by the opportunity to spend time outdoors year-round,” was what motivated the partners to create Sollos to “complement life in the ‘Sunshine State.’“

Moreover, the company’s post further reads, “Together, SOLLOS captures the full cycle of the sun and that ‘It Begins Where It Ends.’ Barron Trump’s newest venture is scheduled to launch in April 2026.