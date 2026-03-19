Melania Reveals Barron Brought Out a ‘Different Side’ Of Donald Trump

A candid Melania Trump moment has found its way back to the Internet. Melania once said that her husband, Donald Trump, “showed a different side” in his relationship with their son, Barron. Now 19, Barron is the only one of Trump’s five children that he shares with Melania.

Meanwhile, as reported by Irish Star, Donald Trump reportedly has a “truly touching” relationship with his son, Barron. In Melania’s 2024 memoir, she described a moment with her husband that she felt showed a “different side” of him.

“I found myself cherishing the moments when I held Barron in my arms and gazed into his eyes. His presence brought me a sense if gratitude, appreciating his innocence and the love we shared,” she wrote.

Father and son ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N1f7NqnTqk — Shannon 🇺🇸I stand with America (@thewriterme) March 19, 2026

“Watching Donald interact with Barron was heartwarming as well. His connection with his son showcased a different side of him that I had not seen before.”

“Their relationship was filled with love and admiration, and it was truly touching to witness,” she added.

Moreover, Melania chose to “step back” from public life to raise Barron from birth. Meanwhile, the Trump family spent their time between Trump Tower in New York, and other properties, including Bedminster, Mar-a-Lago and Westchester.

Melania claims that it was at Mar-a-Lago that Barron learned to swim and “took his first swings of golf.” She went on to write that she aimed to establish a “nurturing and loving environment” where their son could “thrive.”

Meanwhile, Barron is growing up to be like his father and at only 19, already has entrepreneurship under his belt. Starting in January, the teenager is one of five partners in Sollos Yerba Mate Inc. Yerba Mate is a traditional herbal tea from South America and has recently increased in popularity as a lifestyle drink and coffee substitute in the US.

However, Barron Trump is facing growing pressure to enlist in the US forces should the Iran war necessitate a full military draft. Now, social media is alive with the new trending topic #SendBarron, calling for Trump’s youngest son to enlist.

While Donald Trump evaded the draft because of bone spurs, Barron is believed to be exempt from duty due to a different medical condition. At 6’ 9”, the 19-year-old could be too tall for certain military positions, including those with confined spaces, like tanks, aircraft and armored vehicles. Currently, the military has a maximum height restriction in the US Army of 6’ 8”, which gives Barron a 1” chance of avoiding the draft. This height restriction is aimed at guaranteeing safety and compatibility with military equipment.

According to one X user, President Trump should deploy his son, Barron, to war, in order to demonstrate “solidarity” with American families who have loved ones in the military. In their post, they wrote, “#SendBarron. Would certainly send a message of solidarity with our troops, and gratitude for the sacrifices they make every day.”

Besides the #SendBarron hashtag, a website was set up shortly after the initial strikes in Iran, calling for Barron to be drafted into the US military. Called draftbarrontrump.com, it calls for Trump’s youngest son to be drafted to fight in the Iran war.