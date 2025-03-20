Donald Trump Says Barron Has ‘Unbelievable’ Tech Aptitude—What’s Next for His Youngest Son?

Recently, US President Donald Trump discussed what a great future his youngest son, Barron Trump, has in store for him. He meant so, particularly if tech and being further immersed in politics. With Barron’s 19th birthday approaching on March 20th, 2025, he’s becoming more prominent, assisting his dad and engaging more in political life.

During an interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News, President Trump had some kind words for Barron Trump. He called him a “smart guy” with “unbelievable aptitude in technology.”

Barron seems to be able to grasp tech stuff that most people his age (and beyond) would struggle with. Trump also talked about their bond, saying, “We have a very good relationship,” and pointed out how Barron might also have been a help in connecting with the younger crowd regarding his run for president in 2024.

Barron is taking a big step into the world of politics. He’s been picked to be one of the people from Florida who’ll go to the big Republican get-together called the Republican National Convention.

Unlike many kids his age, he’s been mostly out of the spotlight while growing up. Now, he will hang out with important folks and join in on talks about where the party’s headed. This step will show everyone that he’s serious about politics and ready to participate.

Barron’s help with his dad’s campaign has stood out. He’s been giving Trump tips on connecting with young folks through stuff that’s not the usual political channels. His idea for Trump to go on podcasts, like “The Joe Rogan Experience,” has worked like a charm. It’s interested many young people and pumped up his campaign’s reach.

Even Melania Trump, his mom, has said that Barron gets how his age group likes to get their news and chat with each other on the internet.

Even though the soon to be 19-year-old has been in the public eye because of his dad’s job in politics, he’s managed to keep a low-key life. Melania Trump thinks he’s “amazing” and deals with all the attention well. She says he’s smart and has a lot of charm but still stays down-to-earth about everything that comes with being part of such a famous family.

Now that Barron is attending New York University‘s Stern School of Business, he’s not just focusing on his studies. He’s also trying out some business ideas of his own. People say Barron started a fancy real estate company, showing that the youngest Trump has good business skills and school smarts. He’s setting himself up for some great chances in the future.

People are curious about Barron Trump’s career direction as we look to the future. With his knack for tech and a good grasp of politics, he could find a special place where the two worlds meet. His dad has faith in him, saying he’s sure Barron will do amazing things down the line.

So, as Trump’s youngest son gets closer to becoming an adult, he’s showing us that he has a lot of potential in technology and politics. His father’s backing is a huge deal as he starts this new part of his life.