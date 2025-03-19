Barron Trump Won’t Celebrate His 19th Birthday at NYU—Here’s Why!

Barron Trump’s university schedule is cleared out for a potential birthday bash. The President’s youngest son turns 19 on March 20. Barron, surprisingly, also shares his birthday with his maternal grandfather. But that’s not the only day Barron’s birthday falls on a special day this year.

Barron is currently enrolled as a student at New York University (NYU). It is a given that the teenager’s schedule is strenuous considering he is studying at the prestigious university.

Multiple reports have suggested that the 18-year-old is “well-liked” on campus. It is revealed that Barron has made quite an impression on his peers and professors alike. The insider shared how even liberals like Barron. Reportedly, the youngest Trump son is also quite the lady’s man on campus.

Lucky for Barron, his birthday falls in the middle of spring break. Media outlets have claimed that the teenager will spend his birthday with his family. It would not be a surprise if he flew to Palm Beach to spend his big day at Mar-a-lago.

We also cannot rule out the possibility of Barron spending his birthday in Bedminster, New Jersey, where his family home is located. The Palm Beach Post also revealed that the FAA has placed a flight restriction over the Bedminster estate.

Official documents revealed that the flight ban was thanks to “VIP movement.” The restriction imposed by the FAA will last from March 21 to 23rd. Even though the President’s name hasn’t been mentioned in the notice, people are speculating about his presence in New Jersey.

Happy 17th Birthday today to Barron Trump! 🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/AP71JPBP3R — Adorable Patriot Todd (@Adorable_Todd) March 21, 2023

Whenever the Republican has visited the Bedminster golf resort in the past, the same protocol was observed by the FAA. It is possible that Barron will fly to the resort to spend time with his family in the week following his birthday.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, is often seen visiting his golf real estate. Even after starting his term in office, the President has made a choice to spend most of his weekends there. The Bedminster resort is often referred to as the “Southern White House” or “Summer White House.”

Barron’s birthday is also made special by the fact that he shares it with his grandfather, Victor Knavs. Victor is set to turn 81 years old this year. There is a possibility Barron might celebrate his birthday with his maternal grandfather.

Melania, Barron and Victor Knavs at Easter Brunch at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/ZEibxfiW8v — Carolann (@Khaleesicorleo) April 1, 2024

It would not be surprising to see the teenager celebrate his birthday with his maternal grandfather. The two are known to share a special bond. Victor has often been present while his grandson celebrated major checkpoints of his life.

Melania’s father was photographed attending Barron’s high school graduation ceremony. The teenager, who went to Oxbridge Academy, graduated from the institution in 2017.