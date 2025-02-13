Why Barron Trump’s College Life at NYU Is More Isolated Than You Think!

When Barron Trump, the president’s private kid, enrolled in the first-year class at New York University last autumn, the media took notice. At the inauguration parade in Washington, D.C., Donald Trump’s youngest son was spotted cheering on his father. He seemed to love the limelight, waving excitedly to the crowd and even making many people laugh with his hilarious antics.

His friends at NYU, however, have disclosed that his attendance is far less glitzy, with a motorcade and Secret Service circling the freshman. Barron’s classmates informed a writer for Vanity Fair that he didn’t see many people on a daily basis. They asked to play basketball with him, according to one pupil. He remarked, “Barron seemed interested,” but he felt that “he wasn’t really allowed to do stuff.”

🚨 Barron Trump’s NYU experience impacted by Secret Service presence! 🚨 BarronTrump, SecretService 🚨 info below 👇 pic.twitter.com/H5V4C2Eo5X — Dr. CZ (@AngelMD1103) February 13, 2025

He’s a bit of a strange guy on campus. According to NYU College Republicans president Kaya Walker, “He goes to class, he goes home.” Barron, a business major who chose to live off campus rather than in the college residence halls for privacy reasons, calls the Trump Tower home.

Melania, his mother, discussed Barron’s decision on Fox News. “It was his decision to come here that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that,” she said.”

“She will do everything she can to make sure Barron does well in school and is socially and mentally adjusted to his life as a college student,” a source told People, implying that living in a dorm is not currently in Barron’s future.

Trump informed the media that his kid was doing well and that he was proud of his accomplishments in getting accepted to the university before his first day in college.

Trump told DailyMail.com, “He’s a very smart guy, and he’ll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at N.Y.U.” “He’s a very high aptitude child, but he’s no longer a child,” he added. He has simply entered a realm beyond childhood. He’s doing fantastically.

Barron Trump would reportedly never eat the cafeteria food at his high school during lunch, instead opting to eat later at home: “He never specifically said why, just that he would wait until he got home to eat,” a friend said. “It was a little unusual.” Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/PxwlhbDpbO — AF Post (@AFpost) July 30, 2024

Barron’s NYU classmates have previously expressed their opinions about the president’s kid. According to his father, Donald Trump, the 18-year-old began attending the Stern School of Business last week. His peers’ opinions on the first-year students have now been expressed, and their reactions to his arrival have been conflicting. A recent article claims that Barron Trump complied with some really odd rules while attending school. Barron apparently had a peculiar lunchtime routine and disliked being left alone in school, even to use the bathroom.

An ex-classmate of Barron Trump shared what it was like to accompany him on the school’s aisles. According to the Daily Mail, he described him as an interesting individual who always kept a certain distance from others throughout an interview.