Barron Trump is the Internet’s Latest Obsession—Here’s What’s Making Everyone Love Him!

The Internet has a new obsession, and it’s Barron Trump.

The youngest first son has always been an apple of the eye of the MAGA world. He literally grew up under the watchful eyes of Donald Trump‘s fans who want the Trump family to keep governing the country. This obsession is similar to Barron’s.

He is even deemed the most eligible bachelor in the country, only at 18.

Barron was seen with his father numerous times during President Trump’s first term while he was just a little boy. But this time around, he is almost an adult, towers over his parents, and has garnered praise from everyone for his style and mannerisms.

The internet seems to think the youngest first son is getting more handsome every day. But is he?

Barron Trump has everything that a generation feeding on romantic novels might want. He is tall, quiet, and mysterious and has shown impeccable manners during the swearing-in ceremony. In contrast to his father’s closest confidant, Elon Musk, Barron carries himself with poise. He greeted all his father’s opponents with respect. He was very well dressed, though waving to the crowd with a buttoned overcoat and overgelled hair were mood killers; he is only 18. These faux pas are excusable.

This 6-foot-7-inch young adult is known to be a quick-witted, smooth talker and is famous among ladies for his mysterious personality.

He recently went back to his university to continue his education in business management at the Stern School of Business. His picture in a white collared tee with his brown hair nicely done and him with a little smirk is what the cover page of every romance novel needs.

He is not only good-looking but is well educated, too, so he quit school. He is known to enjoy studying and likes his teachers, too. He is well-liked among his peers, though he was relentlessly bullied in high school because of his father and the position he holds.

But the young man persevered and became a business owner, too. Along with business associates, he had already co-founded Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc. He wishes to follow his father into the real estate business.

During his father’s campaign, Barron Trump suggested that he go to a different podcast as he was aware that it was the way to this generation’s heart.

In today’s generation, finding someone handsome is not only about looks but also includes his personality and his public etiquette. Barron Trump has been taking all the boxes. He respects his parents and listens to them. He is also a mama’s boy since he listened to Melania Trump and stayed back at Trump Tower rather than shifting to the dorm for college. He is respectful towards people he may not agree with. He is witty, intelligent, and has a good sense of dress. He has suffered through bullying but came out the other side with a success story. He is tall and has nice hair.

We think the more the internet finds him closer to a well-written male character, the more handsome he becomes. For now, Barron Trump may be the most handsome Trump ever and may remain the most eligible bachelor with looks and books to prove it.