Why is Elon Musk so ‘Weird’?! Internet in Splits Over Viral Video of Elon Musk With Barron Trump

It’s almost been 4 days after the inauguration of Donald Trump, but the antics of Elon Musk and stoic Barron Trump are still making rounds.

A viral video of Elon and Barron showing absolutely different reactions and responses to speech and festivities is going viral on every social media platform. Where one can see Elon Musk jumping, grinning, and making exaggerated gestures, Barron Trump is an image of calmness and maturity that the billionaire has failed to showcase.

Elon what is going on here? Got some 🍄🍄🍄 for the rest of us? @elonmusk having fun at the 2025 Inauguration pic.twitter.com/kgM2ELX1iX — htiferes (@HarmonySage5) January 20, 2025

The Internet is having a field day with the video, and people are downright comparing themselves with Barron Trump and Elon Musk; where one user called themselves a sober Barron Trump but a drunk Elon Musk.

two types of autismpic.twitter.com/9hbmSve5jd — terminally onλine εngineer 🇺🇦 (@tekbog) January 20, 2025

Another reaction was where one X user called out the reaction of the pair as “two types of autism.” One, however, must be aware that these are light-hearted comments and are not a diagnosis of any kind towards Elon Musk and Barron Trump.

The over-the-top reaction from Elon Musk during the inaugural ceremony was called out numerous times, and he was also called attention seeking and desperate for praise. According to X users, Elon Musk tends to look around for approval after everything he says or does, whereas Barron Trump seems very confident in his space and presence.

This video is not the only time Elon Musk seemed extra elated. During his speech to the people present, Elon made big gestures and was caught doing the Nazi salute. His gesture of putting his right hand on his heart and then extending it over to the public was an exact replica of what was done by a certain German leader.

This led to an internet storm where Elon faced a lot of backlash over his misstep and was also called out on his fascist beliefs. It was then that his fans came for his support and said that Elon was just on Spectrum, and it was a slip during a moment of elation. This defense from Elon Musk’s fans started the rumor of Elon being on the autism spectrum; however, this was refuted again and again by other experts.

Many children and development experts added that Elon has never shown any sign of being on the spectrum before, and these kinds of rumors must not be entertained.

To stop the backlash and rumors, Elon Musk has edited his own video. The speech that was uploaded through his official account is heavily edited, where he has removed the alleged salute and a few other controversial moments.

Elon Musk rendering a salute reminiscent of the NAZI German Salute, while thanking Trump supporters… pic.twitter.com/XzXG6ysbWH — Texas Democrats ⭐️Collin County (@CollinDems) January 20, 2025

It may help to control the online backlash towards Elon Musk, but the internet will forever remember the contrast between the billionaire and a teenager where Elon Musk might need to learn a thing or two from Barron Trump in terms of handling himself on one of the biggest stages of world politics.