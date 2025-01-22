Barron Trump’s Tailor Reveals This Unknown Side of the First Son That We Never Knew About

Barron Trump stole the show at his father’s second inauguration.

While everyone in the political circle was trying to make new friends and find new allies, a tall figure cut clean through the crowd and grabbed eyeballs. He was none other than the youngest First Son. Barron Trump was the talk of the town on inauguration day and a spitting image of his father, President Donald Trump.

Barron Trump is all grown up! Donald Trump’s youngest child, who was 10 years old when Trump became president for the first time in 2017, is now an 18-year-old college freshman. He looked strapping (and tall!) in his blue suit on Inauguration Day 2025, with many noting the… pic.twitter.com/NJWvysEBUz — ExtraTV (@extratv) January 20, 2025

The young teenager had everyone curious as his mother had kept him behind the curtain and let him focus on his studies. But now, after his introduction to the political stage of the United States, we know something more about him.

Nathan Pearce, CEO of the exclusive luxury clothing outfitter Pearce Bespoke, who personally saw to the dressing up of young Trump, gave an inside into the mind Barron Trump and called him witty. When it comes to dressing celebrities, Pearce is not a novice. He has previously dressed NFL legends Eli Manning and Drew Brees. His current clientele includes Washington Commanders’ quarterback Jayden Daniels.

When talking to Women’s Daily Wear, Pearce would not stop gushing about his new client and told the interviewer about the beginning of his very unlikely friendship with Barron. Pearce met Barron Trump through Justin Waller, a social media influencer and entrepreneur Justin Waller. Justin and Barron have known each other for a while, and while Hustin was visiting Barron down in Florida, he suggested Pearce’s name to him. What came as a generic introduction turned into Pearce being on a plane to meet the NYU freshman.

Pearce also told the interviewer that Barron was extremely hospitable and welcoming during his trip to Mar-a-Lago and showed him the resort’s grounds.

He also called Barron down to earth with a dry sense of humor. They have known each other for the last two years, yet when Barron asked Pearce to design him a suit for the inauguration festivities, Pearce said he was grateful.

He added Barron could have chosen any tailor or designer in the world, but he trusted Pearce Bespoke to dress him for one of the most scrutinized days of his life, which was an honor.

The designer also praised heaps on the fashion and dressing sense of young Trump. He told the magazine that Barron Trump flew to Louisiana alone without any team or entourage. He chose every aspect of his suit all by himself, including buttons and linings.

The designer added it’s not like anyone can influence him easily. He is very sure of himself. He is a humble young man but is not easily swayed by opinions. He can even hold himself in a room full of top businessmen.

Baron Trump exudes a regal, princely aura with remarkable poise and posture for someone his age. Additionally, he’s credited as the mastermind behind advising his father on podcast strategy. New age of dapper gentlemen ⚜️🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/IV7llcC2xi — Alice 🌷 (@alicehshort) January 21, 2025

With this stoic charm and clean look during the inauguration, Barron Trump ensured that the next generation of Trumps is ready to advance in the business and political world.