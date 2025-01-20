“He’s GINORMOUS”, Barron Trump’s Impressive Inaugural Look Steals the Show

Barron Trump is a polished young man and was ready to steal the show at his father’s inauguration.

After 8 years, Barron Trump is back on the inauguration stage with his father, Donald Trump. The first time Barron Trump attended his father’s inauguration, he was 10 years old. This time, he came back as a 6 ft 7 inches 18-year-old freshman.

Looking dashing in a well-tailored suit and sporting a shorter haircut than a few days ago, Barron is a new generation of Trump venturing into the world. What remains to be seen is whether he will follow in his father’s footsteps in politics or stay away like his half-sister, Brittany Trump.

Barron’s look for the day became the talk of the town. One user wrote, “He can run for President at age 35.” “He grows more handsome everyday!”, a second user added. A third user wrote, “Barron looking more like young Trump than ever before.” Another user wrote, “Barron is GINORMOUS.”

🚨New: Baron Trump has arrived at the inauguration pic.twitter.com/AriP1jlpGX — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) January 20, 2025



Barron is not slated to move to the White House this time as he is a freshman at NYU’s Stern School of Business and is pursuing his graduation. For the last few years, he has been living at Trump Tower after spending his formative years in the White House and then at Mar-a-Lago.

When asked about his stay, Melania Trump told the media that she does not interfere in his decisions. She added that one can only raise one’s kids to a certain age, and one has to let them go and explore the world. It is Barron’s time and decision to stay in New York. However, Melania added that he would visit often and that his friends would also welcome to visit The White House.

Barron Trump and his parent’s decision to have him stay put in NY makes sense as his school is only 3 miles from his residence, and he is in his crucial years of education.

When Donald Trump was asked how he felt that Barron had decided not to follow in his footsteps and join Wharton, the President had no remorse. He is a proud father and claims that since Barron Trump was accepted into many colleges, it was his decision to pick where he wanted to go to college. He said, “We have chosen Stern and are very happy about it”.

Trendsetter Tribune: Barron Trump Excelling at NYU’s Stern School of Bu… https://t.co/BmAvl93ueU pic.twitter.com/B2U5SFdqI6 — Trendsetter Tribune (@trendset101231) December 13, 2024

Before getting into Stern, Barron Trump studied at Oxbridge Academy High School and graduated in May 2024. President Trump is very proud of his youngest son, Barron Trump, and the First Lady is known to have made him her priority. She even moved out of Mar-a-Lago for some time to give Barron some sense of normalcy.