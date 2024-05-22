Anti-Trump Hecklers Shout Over MAGA Supporters Outside Hush Money Courthouse: ‘Carpetbagging Losers’

Republican lawmakers who support Donald Trump have joined him at his New York hush money criminal trial in recent days. The MAGA lawmakers watch the prosecution unfold in the morning and then make statements in his favor outside the courthouse. However, anti-Trump protestors and hecklers surrounded the speakers and effectively silenced them with yells, whistles, and cowbell clanging on May 20, per The New York Times. The police reportedly tried to keep the protesters at bay, but their sounds drowned out the lawmakers from proclaiming support for Trump.

Trump’s surrogates are attempting to address the media outside Manhattan criminal court, but they are being drowned out by anti-Trump protesters: pic.twitter.com/oVHI08xOPe — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) May 20, 2024

Trump supporters on May 20, included Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, former New York police commissioner Bernard Kerik, who was pardoned by then-President Trump for eight felonies, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, longtime Trump adviser Jason Miller, and Kash Patel, a former Trump administration intelligence official who worked on his campaign, and is expected to take on a role in his administration if he wins.

Washington Correspondent for New York Magazine, Olivia Nuzzi tweeted a video of the protestors, writing, "Trump’s surrogates are attempting to address the media outside Manhattan criminal court, but they are being drowned out by anti-Trump protesters." A man with a cowbell unfurled a placard that said "Bootlickers." Afterward, they forcefully removed the man. In one video, a protestor is heard yelling, “Go home you carpetbagging losers!”

When a protester screamed at the group, “Where do you buy your suits, Dictators R Us?” Miller was seen chuckling by Nuzzi. The demonstrator was referring to the practice of Trump's surrogates wearing matching clothes to the former president. The demonstrators, who are referring to them as “red-tie terrorists,” are consistently bashing the surrogates for this. Chants of “BALD HEADED BIGOT!” among other things, drowned out Kerik when he attempted to give a statement out to the media. Kash Patel was not spared either, drowned out by chants of “KASH PATEL GO TO HELL!”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

Many experts have claimed the rotating entourage is a ploy to curry favor with the former president—despite all the jeers and heckling. But the Republican support may have harmed him legally. The central argument put up by Donald Trump's legal team in his Stormy Daniels hush money/election interference criminal trial in New York is that he had nothing to do with his campaign and just sought to put an end to rumors about his alleged relationship with Daniels to save his family and brand, per The Daily Beast.

In what has become a custom, Trump’s surrogates are dressed uniformly just like Donald Trump. This is not lost on the protesters, who are calling them “red tie terrorists.” pic.twitter.com/VmgbbOXNDB — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) May 20, 2024

That defense is undermined by Trump's revolving retinue of politicians, who have been showing up at his trial every day. The fact that he doesn't have family to support him; and the emphasis by his Republican lawmaker allies on how this case is affecting his 2024 presidential bid demonstrates what the former president's primary concern was in 2016 when he carried out his "catch-and-kill" plan.