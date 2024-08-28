'American Nostradamus' Trump Uses Apocalypse/Doomsday Predictions When He's Losing: Columnist

Columnist Aaron Blake recently pointed out how former President Donald Trump seemed to shift to a doomsday narrative when he felt threatened or defeated in a political argument. In a Washington Post op-ed, Blake cited several instances to prove his point. For instance in a heated crackdown on his political rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, the ex-POTUS once claimed that Harris would 'obliterate' Social Security and Medicare, and 'destroy' the US. Trump also claimed that she could even 'ban' crude oil. In an apparently fear-mongering tweet, Trump penned, "There will be no future under Comrade Kamala Harris because she will take us into a Nuclear World War III!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

However, the predictions made by him haven't exactly turned out to be anywhere near accurate. As such, Blake noted, "But if you are looking for your own personal American Nostradamus, you might want to look elsewhere. Trump’s prognostications on this front have regularly proved wrong."

There will be no future under Comrade Kamala Harris, because she will take us into a Nuclear World War III! She will never be respected by the Tyrants of the World! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2024

Furthermore, the journalist showed how some of these statements used to bash Harris were also used for President Joe Biden when he was the presumed Democrat frontrunner. Blake pointed to the time when the ex-POTUS quoted the catastrophic end of the American economy under the Democratic government. In 2020, according to Raw Story, Trump stated that under Biden, gas would reach $6 or $7. When it didn't, Trump then claimed it would climb as high as $9.

In another fake scenario, the businessman-turned-politician claimed that in 2020, China would 'own' the United States. He also feared that the Democrats would remove the Second Amendment. However, none of that took place under the Biden administration. Moreover, seemingly spewing fear among his supporters, Trump warned about the future of the stock market and predicted the state of the economy could be the 'new great depression' if he is not elected.

"We will go into a depression, no different than — maybe worse — no different than what happened in 1929. Your stocks will crash, and your 401(k)s will be worthless. This is going to happen," Trump said in August 2020. Similarly, in October of that year, during a debate, he asserted, "You will have a depression, the likes of which you’ve never seen. Your 401(k)s will go to hell and it’ll be a very, very sad day for this country."

Speaking about quarantine and lockdowns back when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the globe, he stressed that Biden would cease all developments. "If you vote for Biden, it means no kids in school, no graduations, no weddings, no Thanksgiving, no Christmas, and no Fourth of July together." However, that was not the case at all as the lockdowns were lifted partially from time to time.