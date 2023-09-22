According to a new book, the owner of Fox News and The Wall Street Journal Rupert Murdoch has become so resentful of Former President Donald Trump that he wishes for his demise. As per Mr Wolff’s new book The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty, Rupert Murdoch has turned into a "frothing-at-the-mouth" opponent of Trump. The Fall's release date in the United States was set for next Tuesday after it was revealed a month ago. A copy was acquired by The Guardian.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Yvonne Hemsey

After dismissing Trump "merely as a 'fucking idiot,'" Wolff claimed Murdoch's feelings against the president have degenerated into a seething pit of resentment and self-blame. Murdoch's rage has reached a boiling pitch, and he is now obsessed with the death of the ex-president. After Trump joined US politics in 2015 and won the White House the following year, he created a symbiotic connection with the more conservative Republican Party, Fox News, and the rest of Murdoch's right-wing media empire. However, last year, The Washington Post reported that many individuals claimed that Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch "has lost his enthusiasm for Trump," and the publication also noted that Fox already "tried to pull away" from Trump.

Rupert Murdoch often wishes Donald Trump dead, Michael Wolff book sayshttps://t.co/0DIJC84Ao4 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 20, 2023

To get access to the White House, Murdoch forged an unholy partnership with Trump, in which Fox News, the Journal's editorial page, and the New York Post all ignored the president's grave crimes and misdemeanors. The New York Post published an editorial at the beginning of June 2022 that called Trump "a prisoner of his own ego" and told him to surrender the 2020 race. The editorial exhorted its readers to "Look forward!" as the year 2024 pool is deep. According to reports, Murdoch had sent Trump the signal of the breakup in November 2021 by blowing him goodbye kiss during the company's annual shareholder meeting. As Murdoch phrased it, conservatives must play a robust part in the discussion (related to issues of education, welfare, or economic opportunity), but President Trump's fixation on the past will prevent that from happening.

Rupert Murdoch Loathes

Donald Trump So Much That

He Often Wishes for His Death - Author Michael Wolff

in his new book on the media mogul pic.twitter.com/MWcAhzCB7T — Rob Stokes (@RobertVincentS5) September 20, 2023

As Wolff described it, Murdoch "adamantly didn't want... was Trump" at the start of this year. Wolff wrote, " Of all Trump’s implacable enemies, Murdoch had become a frothing-at-the-mouth one. His relatively calm demeanor from the early Trump presidency where, with a sigh, he could dismiss him merely as a ‘fucking idiot’ had now become a churning stew of rage and recrimination. Trump’s death became a Murdoch theme: ‘We would all be better off …?’ ‘This would all be solved if …’ ‘How could he still be alive, how could he?’ ‘Have you seen him? Have you seen what he looks like? What he eats?'" Wolff claimed that Murdoch's long-standing dislike of Trump led him to personally endorse Fox News's Arizona for Joe Biden 2020 election night call, which fed Trump's lies about voter fraud and ultimately led to the deadly attack on Congress on January 6.

